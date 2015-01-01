पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक बाइंग गाइड:ब्लूटूथ LED बल्ब से लेकर ब्लूटूथ हेडफोन और स्पीकर तक, 2000 रुपए से कम कीमत वाले बेस्ट दिवाली गिफ्ट्स

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अपने करीबियों को गिफ्ट करके आप दिवाली यादगार बना सकते हैं। हम यहां ऐसे 5 गैजेट्स गिफ्ट के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो कई मौके पर लोगों के काम आते हैं। यानी जब भी वो इन गिफ्ट को इस्तेमाल करेंगे उन्हें आपकी याद जरूरी आएगी। ये गिफ्ट्स लोगों की छोटी-छोटी जरूरतों को पूरा करते हैं। तो चलिए जल्दी से इन गिफ्ट्स के बारे में जान लते हैं...

1. शाओमी स्मार्ट LED बल्ब
कीमत: 1,299 रुपए

दिवाली का मौका है तब रोशनी की बात करना जरूरी हो जाता है। ऐसे में गिफ्ट रोशनी से जुड़ा हुआ है तब सामने वाले को पंसद आना तय है। इसके लिए शाओमी का स्मार्ट LED बल्ब बेस्ट ऑप्शन है। इस बल्ब की खास बात है कि स्मार्टफोन से कनेक्ट हो जाता है। ये एलेक्स और गूगल असिस्टेंट दोनों के साथ काम करता है। आप जरूरत के हिसाब से इसकी LED का कलर बदल सकते हैं। ये 10 वॉट का बल्ब है। इस बल्ब की लाइफ 11 साल है।

2. वनप्लस बुलेट वायरलेस इयरफोन
कीमत: 1,999 रुपए

आप जिसे गिफ्ट करना चाहते हैं वो म्यूजिक को पसंद करता है, तब उसके लिए वनप्लस बुलेट वायरलेस इयरफोन बेस्ट ऑप्शन है। ये सभी तरह के स्मार्टफोन के साथ कनेक्ट हो जाता है। वहीं, 10 मिनट की चार्जिंग में इससे 10 घंटे म्यूजिक का मजा लिया जा सकता है। कंपनी का कहना है कि फुल चार्ज होने के बाद ये 20 घंटे का बैकअप देता है। बेहतर साउंड क्वालिटी के लिए इसमें एक्स्ट्रा बास दिया है। इससे हैंड्सफ्री कॉलिंग भी कर सकते हैं।

3. जेब्रोनिक्स ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर
कीमत: 499 रुपए

म्यूजिक लवर्स के लिए जेब्रोनिक्स जेब-कंट्री ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर भी बेस्ट ऑप्शन है। ये पोर्टेबल स्पीकर आप अपनी साथ कहीं भी लेकर जा सकते हैं। किटी पार्टी में चार चांद लगा देता है। करीब 5 घंटे की चार्जिंग के बाद इससे 10 घंटे तक म्यूजिक सुन सकते हैं। इसमें ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी के साथ रेडियो, माइक्रो SD, पेन ड्राइव, ऑक्स जैसे ऑप्शन भी दिए हैं। इस प्रोडक्ट पर कंपनी 1 साल की वारंटी भी देती है।

4. इनफिनिटी JBL ब्लूटूथ हेडसेट
कीमत: 1,299 रुपए

हमारा अगला गिफ्ट भी म्यूजिक लवर्स के लिए हैं। इनफिनिटी JBL ग्लाइड 501 ब्लूटूथ हेडसेट भी म्यूजिक के लिए बेस्ट ऑप्शन है। ये 2 घंटे में फुल चार्ज हो जाता है, जिसके बाद 20 घंटे तक म्यूजिक सुन सकते हैं। बेहतर साउंड क्वालिटी के लिए इसमें डुअल इक्वालाइजर मोड दिए हैं। इससे हैंड्सफ्री कॉलिंग भी की जा सकती है। इसे इस तरह डिजाइन किया गया है कि ये पूरी तरह कम्फर्टेबल है।

5. यूएसबी चार्जिंग हब
कीमत: 750 रुपए

इन उन लोगों के लिए बेस्ट गिफ्ट है जिनके लैपटॉप में USB पोर्ट कम हैं। इस हब की मदद से आप लैपटॉप में एक साथ 4 USB डिवाइस जैसे माउस, कीबोर्ड, पेन ड्राइव, हार्ड डिस्क का अन्य कनेक्ट कर सकते हैं। इस यूएसबी हब को नॉर्मल चार्जर के पावर एडॉप्टर में इस्तेमाल करके एक साथ कई स्मार्टफोन, टैबलेट या दूसरे यूएसबी डिवाइस को चार्ज सकते हैं।

नोट: इन सभी गैजेट्स की कीमत ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म से ली गई है। अलग-अलग वेबसाइट पर इनकी कीमत में अंतर आ सकता है।

