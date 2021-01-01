पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ई-मोबिलिटी:अर्थ एनर्जी ने लॉन्च किए तीन इलेक्ट्रिक टू-व्हीलर, जानिए कीमत से लेकर रेंज तक सबकुछ

नई दिल्लीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन बनने वाली भारतीय कंपनी अर्थ एनर्जी ने तीन नए इलेक्ट्रिक टू-व्हीलर्स लॉन्च किए गए हैं। इसमें देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक क्रूजर बाइक इवॉल्व-आर भी शामिल है जिसकी कीमत 1.42 लाख रुपए है। इसके साथ कंपनी ने 92,000 रुपए की ग्लाइड+ इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर और 1.30 लाख रुपए कीमत की स्ट्रीट इलेक्ट्रिक मोटरसाइकिल इवॉल्व-जेड भी लॉन्च की है। (सभी ऑन रोड कीमतें)

1 हजार रुपए में कर सकते हैं बुकिंग
कंपनी ने बताया कि ग्लाइड+ ई-स्कूटर इस महीने के अंत से शोरूम में उपलब्ध होगा जबकि इवॉल्व जेड और इवॉल्व आर मॉडल मार्च के अंत तक उपलब्ध होंगे। वर्तमान में, मुंबई में कंपनी के सात डीलरशिप हैं। कंपनी इस साल के अंत तक देशभर में 45 शोरूम खोलने की योजना बना रही है। ग्राहक 1,000 रुपए में वाहनों की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग कर सकते हैं और डीलरशिप ग्राहक की लोकेशन पर इसे पहुंचाने में मदद करेगी।

इवॉल्व जेड की रेंज 110 किमी प्रति चार्ज

  • इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर ग्लाइड+ में 100 किमी की रेंज और 60 किमी प्रति घंटा की टॉप स्पीड मिलेगी। इसमें एलईडी हेडलाइट्स और सीबीएस दिया गया है।
  • इवॉल्व जेड की रेंज 100 किमी प्रति चार्ज है जबकि टॉप स्पीड 95 किमी प्रति घंटा है। इवॉल्व आर की रेंज 100 किमी प्रति चार्ज और टॉप स्पीड 110 किमी प्रति घंटा है।
  • इवॉल्व आर और जेड में एक जैसे स्पेसिफिकेशंस हैं। अंतर बस इतना है कि इवॉल्व जेड में 40 मिनट की फास्ट चार्जिंग क्षमता भी मिलती है। दोनों ही बाइक में फ्रंट-व्हील एबीएस मिलता है।
  • तीनों इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों में एक टीएफटी डैशबोर्ड है, जिसमें टर्न-बाय-टर्न नेविगेशन डायल दिया गया है। कंपनी भविष्य में ओवर द एयर अपडेट की सुविधा भी इसमें प्रदान करेगी।

सिर्फ पहले साल दो बार होगी सर्विसिंग

  • सभी में नॉन रिमूवेबल बैटरी लगी है। कंपनी का कहना है कि ग्राहकों की सुविधा के लिए डीलर उनकी लोकेशन पर ही चार्जिंग स्टेशन स्थापित करेगी।
  • सर्विस की बात करें तो ग्राहक को सिर्फ पहले साल दो बार सर्विसिंग करानी होगी उसके बाद साल में एक बार सर्विसिंग होगी।
  • कंपनी का कहना है कि सर्विस की लागत पेट्रोल वाहन की तुलना में 30% कम होगी। अर्थ एनर्जी ने साल के अंत तक लगभग 12,000 ईवी बेचने का लक्ष्य रखा है।
