पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Electronic Graphic Drawing And Writing Tablet With Screen Lock For Kids; Ideal For Home, School, Office, Memo, And Notebook

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेक बाइंग गाइड:बच्चों की पढ़ाई को मजेदार बनाएगा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट, लिखने के साथ ड्रॉइंग भी सीख जाएंगे; कीमत 250 रुपए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 महामारी के बीच भले ही अर्थव्यवस्था से जुड़ी चीजों को धीरे-धीरे शुरू किया जा रहा है, लेकिन खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। यही वजह है कि स्कूल को फिलहाल खोलने की कोई प्लानिंग नहीं है। बच्चे जब तक स्कूल नहीं जा रहे तब तक उनके साथ घर पर ही मेहनत करनी होगी। यदि बच्चों का पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लग रहा तब इसके लिए आप इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

इन टैबलेट पर बच्चे लिखने के साथ ड्रॉइंग कर सकते हैं। इन टैबलेट का इस्तेमाल स्लेट की तरह किया जा सकता है। वहीं, बच्चों के साथ बड़े इसका यूज नोट्स लिखने में कर सकते हैं। तो चलिए जल्दी से जानते हैं आखिर क्या है इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट?

क्या है इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट?
जैसा की नाम से साफ है कि ये डिवाइस एक टैबलेट के जैसा होता है। फर्क सिर्फ इतना है कि इसका इस्तेमाल स्लेट की तरह किया जाता है। यानी इससे एंटरटेनमेंट नहीं कर पाएंगे। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट में ब्लैक कलर की बड़ी LCD स्क्रीन होती है, जिस पर स्टाइलस जैसे पेन की मदद से लिखा जाता है। टैबलेट पर लिखा हुआ इरेज बटन की मदद से मिटा सकते हैं। इन टैबलेट की मदद से बच्चे लिखना जल्दी सीखते हैं।

  • इस टैबलेट में 8.5-इंच तक की बड़ी LCD स्क्रीन होती है।
  • कुछ टैबलेट में कलर स्क्रीन आती है, जो 4-5 कलर को सपोर्ट करती है।
  • स्क्रीन को प्रोटेक्ट करने के लिए चारों तरफ मोटे बेजल होते हैं।
  • इनमें नीचे की तरफ एक सपोर्टिंग होल होता है, जिससे इसे स्टैंड कर सकते हैं।
  • इसमें नीचे के स्टाइलस जैसा पेन फिक्स होता है, जिससे लिखा जाता है।
  • टैबलेट में एक लिथियम 3 वोल्ट बैटरी भी होती है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट के फायदे
इस टैबलेट की मदद से जो बच्चे लिखना सीख रहे हैं उन्हें काफी मदद मिलती है। वहीं, कॉपी का पैसा पूरा सेव हो जाता है। आपके स्लेट और चॉक लेने की भी जरूरत नहीं होती। टैबलेट से घर में किसी तरह की गंदगी नहीं होती। बच्चे लिखने के साथ ड्रॉइंग सीख सकते हैं। क्रिएटिविटी भी कर सकते हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टैबलेट की कीमत
इन टैबलेट की ऑनलाइन कीमत करीब 250 रुपए से शुरू हो जाती है। वहीं, टैबलेट के मटेरियल और क्वालिटी के हिसाब से कीमत 900 रुपए तक पहुंच जाती है। इन्हें पॉपुलर ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजन से खरीदा जा सकता है। वहीं, ऑफलाइन मार्केट में भी ये आसानी से मिल जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें