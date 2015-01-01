पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Face Shield, Goggles With Detachable Mask, Full Face And Mouth Protection Suitable

ऑटो बाइंग गाइड:ठंड के साथ कोरोनावायरस से भी बचाते हैं ये फेस मास्क, कीमत 250 रुपए से शुरू

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
सर्दी के मौसम में ठंड से बचने के लिए हेलमेट के साथ फेस मास्क भी जरूरी होता है। इन दिनों कोरोनावायरस से बचाव के लिए भी लोग फेस मास्क का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। हम यहां ऐसे ही फेस मास्क के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो ठंडी हवाओं के साथ वायरस से भी आपकी सुरक्षा करेंगे।

1. फ्री साइज डस्टप्रूफ मास्क
कीमत : करीब 250 रुपए

ये फ्री साइज डस्टप्रूफ मास्क है जो सभी के चेहरे पर पूरी तरह फिट हो जाता है। इस मास्क से सिर, नाक, मुंह, कान, गर्दन पूरी तरह पैक हो जाती है। यानी धूल और हवा के साथ दूसरी गंदगी भी अंदर नहीं जा पाएगी। सिर्फ आंखों वाला एरिया खुला रहता है। खास बात है कि इस मास्क के ऊपर आप हेलमेट भी पहन सकते हैं। इसका मटेरियल कपड़े का होता है इस वजह से इसे धोया जा सकता है। इसे फोल्ड करके सिर्फ सिर पर भी लगाया जा सकता है।

2. 3-इन-1 फेस शील्ड
कीमत : करीब 800 रुपए

ये फेस शील्ड एबीएस मटेरियल के साथ आती है। खास बात है कि इसे 3 तरह से इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। इसमें गॉगल और फेस मास्क डिटेचेबल होते हैं। यानी आप सिर्फ गॉगल या मास्क का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। मास्क में मुंह वाला एरिया की तरफ जालीदार पार्ट होता है जिससे हवा पास होती है। इस वजह से राइडिंग के दौरान सांस लेने में कोई प्रॉब्लम नहीं होती। इसमें जाली होती है जो गंदगी को रोक लेती है। इसे हेलमेट के साथ इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

