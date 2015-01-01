पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fake Xiaomi Products Headphones, Powerbank, Chargers And Earphones Worth Rs. 33.3 Lakhs Seized In Chennai And Bengaluru

शाओमी के नकली प्रोडक्ट्स:देश में 33.3 लाख रुपए के फेक हेडफोन, पावरबैंक, चार्जर जैसे प्रोडक्ट्स पकड़े; ऐसे करें असली की पहचान

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाओमी की ज्यादातर प्रोडक्ट्स को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है
  • चेन्नई और बेंगलुरु में पुलिस ने इस कंपनी के 33.3 लाख रुपए के नकली प्रोडक्ट्स को पकड़ा है
  • अक्टूबर, नवंबर में तीन सप्लायर्स पर हुई छापेमारी के बाद मार्केट से ढेरों ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स मिले हैं

भले ही भारतीय बाजार में चीनी कंपनियों का विरोध होता रहा हो, लेकिन इन प्रोडक्ट की डिमांड भी सबसे ज्यादा यहां होती है। अभी तक फोन सेलिंग से जुड़ी सभी रिपोर्ट में टॉप-5 में से चार चीनी कंपनियां ही रही हैं। इसमें शाओमी पहले नंबर पर रही। शाओमी प्रोडक्ट्स की इसी डिमांड के चलते अब मार्केट में इसके नकली प्रोडक्ट की जमकर बिक रहे हैं। चेन्नई और बेंगलुरु में पुलिस ने इस कंपनी के 33.3 लाख रुपए के नकली प्रोडक्ट्स को पकड़ा है।

अक्टूबर और नवंबर में तीन सप्लायर्स पर हुई छापेमारी के बाद मार्केट से ढेरों ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स मिले हैं, जिन्हें शाओमी की ब्रांडिंग के साथ बेचा जा रहा था। बता दें कि भारत में सबसे ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन मार्केट शेयर के साथ शाओमी पहले नंबर पर है।

3000 से ज्यादा फेक प्रोडक्ट पकड़ाए

शाओमी ने इन सप्लायर्स के खिलाफ एक्शन लेते हुए पुलिस के साथ कंपनी के रिप्रेजेंटेटिव ने 3000 से ज्यादा फेक प्रॉडक्ट्स सीज करवाए। इनमें मोबाइल बैक केस से लेकर हेडफोन्स, पावरबैंक, चार्जर, इयरफोन्स और दूसरी एक्सेसरीज शामिल हैं। जांच से पता चला कि ये सप्लायर्स लंबे समय से मार्केट में फेक प्रोडक्ट्स सप्लाई कर रहे थे।

चेन्नई से 24.9 लाख रुपए और बेंगलुरु से 8.4 लाख रुपए के फर्जी Mi इंडिया प्रोडक्ट्स सीज किए गए हैं। वहीं, शाओमी की इन फेक प्रोडक्ट्स को बेच रहे शॉप ओनर्स को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

डेटा और प्राइवेसी को खतरा
शाओमी ने इस मामले में कहा कि कि फेक प्रोडक्ट्स यूजर का एक्सपीरियंस तो खराब करते ही हैं, उसके डेटा सिक्योरिटी के लिए भी खतरा हो जाता है। कुछ फेक प्रोडक्ट्स की मदद से यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया जा सकता है। अब कंपनी ने मार्केट को मॉनीटर करने के लिए स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स तैयार की है। ये फोर्स फेक प्रोडक्ट्स तैयार करने वालों के खिलाफ एक्शन ले रही है। कंपनी ने ग्राहकों को ऑथराइज्ड शाओमी स्टोर से प्रोडक्ट खरीदने की बात कही है।

शाओमी के ओरिजनल प्रोडक्ट को ऐसे चेक करें

शाओमी की ज्यादातर प्रोडक्ट्स को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है। इन प्रोडक्ट्स में Mi पावरबैंक, ऑडियो डिवाइसेज शामिल हैं। इन प्रोडक्ट्स पर दिए गए सिक्योरिटी कोड को mi.com पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। इन स्टेप को करें फॉलो...

  • सबसे पहले www.mi.com/global/ वेबसाइट को ओपन करें।
  • गूगल पर Product Authentication - Mi.com सर्च करने के बाद पहले पहली लिंक को ओपन करें।
  • यहां ऊपर दी गईं सब-कैटेगरी में सबसे आखिर में Product Authentication पर जाएं।
  • अब अपने प्रोडक्ट का IMEI या सीरियल नंबर बॉक्स में डालें।
  • अब नीचे वाले बॉक्स में वेरिफिकेशन कोड डालकर वेरिफाई करें।
  • आपके प्रोडक्ट की डिटेल सामने आ जाएगी।
