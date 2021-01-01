पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan); Narendra Modi Government Notice To Twitter Over Farmer Genocide Hashtag

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्विटर पर सरकार सख्त:केंद्र की चेतावनी- आदेश के बावजूद अकाउंट्स बहाल किए गए, बात नहीं मानी तो कार्रवाई करेंगे

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार ने किसान जनसंहार हैशटैग को लेकर ट्विटर को चेतावनी दी है कि वह जल्द से जल्द इससे जुड़े हर मैटर को अपने प्लेटफॉर्म से हटाए। केंद्र ने यह भी कहा है कि अगर ट्विटर इस आदेश का पालन नहीं करता है, तो उस पर कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

ट्विटर पर #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide के साथ कंटेंट पोस्ट किए गए थे, जिसे सरकार ने भड़काऊ और नफरत फैलाने वाला बताया था। सरकार ने कहा था कि यह एक प्लान्ड कैंपेन है, जो समाज में तनाव फैलाने के लिए चलाया जा रहा है।

क्या है मामला
30 जनवरी से ही कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर किसान जनसंहार हैशटैग से जुड़े ट्वीट किए। इनमें यह भी कहा गया था कि मोदी सरकार किसानों के खिलाफ एक बड़ी साजिश रच रही है और सरकार किसानों के जनसंहार की योजना बना रही है।

सरकार ने ट्विटर से ऐसे सभी ट्वीट को हटाने और ऐसी प्रोफाइलों को ब्लॉक करने का आदेश जारी किया था। इसके बाद ट्विटर ने ऐसे कई ट्वीट को अपने प्लेटफॉर्म से हटा दिया था और करीब 250 अकाउंट्स ब्लॉक कर दिए गए थे। हालांकि कुछ समय बाद इनमें से कई प्रोफाइलों को अनब्लॉक भी कर दिया गया। प्रोफाइलों को अनब्लॉक करने से विवादित हैशटैग एक बार फिर ट्विटर प्लेटफॉर्म पर दिखाई देने लगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser