पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • FAU G Mobile Game India Launch; What Is FAUG, How To Download FAUG? Everything You Need To Know About

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देश का पहला बैटल रॉयल गेम:आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा FAU-G मोबाइल गेम, अब तक 40 लाख लोग कर चुके हैं प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फौजी (FAU-G) मोबइल गेम आज भारत में डेब्यू कर रहा है। गेम को nCore गेम्स ने बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार के सहयोग से तैयार किया गया है। इसके प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन 30 नवंबर को शुरू हुए थे। जिसकी घोषणा के तीन दिन के भीतर 10 लाख से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने गेम के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर लिया था। अब आंकड़ा 40 लाख के पार हो चुका है।

क्या है FAU-G गेम?
FAU-G (फीयरलेस और यूनाइटेड गार्ड्स) मोबाइल के लिए एक फर्स्ट-पर्सन शूटर गेम है। गेम को बेंगलुरु की कंपनी nCore गेम्स ने बनाया है। पबजी बैन होने के बाद अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने मेड-इन-इंडिया FAU-G गेम लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, लॉन्च के समय गेम में बैटल रॉयल मोड नहीं मिलेगा, हालांकि बाद में बैटल रॉयल और मल्टीप्लेयर दोनों ही मोड इसमें जोड़े जाएंगे।

कैसे डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे?
यदि आप एक एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स हैं, तो आप 26 जनवरी से इसे गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यदि आपने गेम के लिए प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन किया है तो आपको एक नोटिफिकेशन मिलेगा, जिसमें गेम के लॉन्च और डाउनलोड के बारे में जानकारी होगी।

किस डिवाइस सपोर्ट करेगी FAU-G?
फिलहाल FAU-G गेम केवल एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस पर चलेगा। एंड्रॉयड 8 और इसके बाद के ओएस वर्जन पर चलने वाले डिवाइस में गेम सपोर्ट करेगा। हालांकि गेम के लिए आईओएस सपोर्ट की भी जल्द ही आने की उम्मीद है। आईपैड और आईफोन सपोर्ट के बारे में फिलहाल कंपनी ने कोई सफाई नहीं दी है। फौजी शुरुआत में हाई-एंड और मिड-रेंज डिवाइसेस को टार्गेट करेगा। लो-एंड डिवाइसेस के लिए सपोर्ट बाद में जारी किया जाएगा।

रेवेन्यू का 20% हिस्सा शहीदों के परिवारों को दिया जाएगा
FAU-G को "आत्मनिर्भर भारत" मुहीम के तहत तैयार किया जा रहा है। nCore गेम्स ने कहा है कि खेल से होने वाली कमाई का 20 प्रतिशत हिस्सा भारत के वीर ट्रस्ट को डोनेट किया जाएगा। सरकार द्वारा आर्म्ड फोर्सेस के शहीदों की मदद करने के लिए वीर ट्रस्ट बनाया गया है।

पबजी बैन होने के दो दिन बाद हुई थी FAU-G की घोषणा
सरकार ने 2 सिंतबर को पबजी समेत 118 चाइनीज ऐप्स को बैन कर दिया था। सरकार ने कहा था कि इनसे भारत की सुरक्षा को खतरा है। पबजी बैन होने के ठीक दो दिन बाद ही अक्षय कुमार ने FAU-G लॉन्च करने का ऐलान किया था। इससे पहले गलवान में भारत-चीन के सैनिकों की झड़प के बाद सरकार ने 29 जून को 59 चीनी ऐप्स, 27 जुलाई को 47 ऐप्स बैन किए थे। पबजी भारत में बेहद पॉपुलर था। इसे देश में करीब 17.5 करोड़ लोगों ने डाउनलोड किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser