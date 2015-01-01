पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑफर ऑफ द वीक:रियलमी 6 को 5000 रुपए और पोको M2 प्रो को 4000 रुपए सस्ता खरीदने का मौका, जानिए क्या है डील?

नई दिल्ली
फ्लिपकार्ट ने अपनी दिवाली धमाका डेज सेल के दौरान रियलमी 6 की प्राइस ड्रॉप कर दी है। वहीं, पोको M2 प्रो पर भी बड़ा डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इस ऑफर का फायदा 16 नवंबर तक मिलेगा। फेस्टिव सीजन की ये आखिरी सेल है। ऑफर के मुताबिक, रियलमी 6 को 5 हजार रुपए और पोको M2 प्रो को 4000 रुपए सस्ता खरीदा जा सकता है। इन पर बैंक ऑफर के साथ EMI का फायदा अलग मिलेगा।

क्या है पूरा ऑफर?

  • रियलमी 6 के 6GB रैम और 64GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 17,999 रुपए है। सेल के दौरान इस फोन को 12,999 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है। यानी ये 5000 रुपए सस्ता मिल रहा है। फोन पर 12,450 रुपए तक का एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहा है। इसे 1,084 रुपए की मंथली नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीदा जा सकता है। वहीं, HDFC बैंक पर 10% का डिस्काउंट अलग मिलेगा।
  • दूसरी तरफ, पोको M2 प्रो के 6GB रैम और 64GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 17,999 रुपए है। सेल के दौरान इस फोन को 13,999 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है। यानी ये 4000 रुपए सस्ता मिल रहा है। फोन पर 13,200 रुपए तक का एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहा है। इसे 1,167 रुपए की मंथली नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीदा जा सकता है। वहीं, HDFC बैंक पर 10% का डिस्काउंट अलग मिलेगा।

रियलमी 6 के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • स्मार्टफोन का डिस्प्ले 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट को सपोर्ट करता है। इससे गेमिंग ज्यादा स्मूद चलेगा और रिफ्लेक्शन के दौरान स्क्रीन ब्लर नहीं होगी। इस पर पबजी और मोबाइल लीजेंड जैसे गेम पर इसकी टेस्टिंग भी की गई है। फोन की स्क्रीन को कॉर्निंग गोरिल्ला ग्लास का प्रोटेक्शन दिया है। सिक्योरिटी के लिए इसमें साइड माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर दिया है।
  • फोन का रियर कैमरा नाइटस्केप मोड 3.0, ट्राइपोड मोड, हैंड-हेल्ड मोड और एक्सपर्ट मोड को सपोर्ट करता है। कंपनी ने इसमें UIS फीचर दिया है, जो वीडियो स्टेबलाइजेशन में मदद करता है। रियल टाइम वीडियो में बोकेह इफेक्ट काम करता है।
  • फोन में पर्सनल इनफॉर्मेशन प्रोटेक्शन का फीचर मिलेगा। कंपनी का ऐसा दावा है कि इससे यूजर की कॉल हिस्ट्री, मैसेज, कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट पूरी तरह प्रोटेक्ट रहेगी। वहीं, आधार कार्ड, पेन कार्ड जैसे कई जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट्स के लिए डॉकवॉलेट मिलेगा। छोटी वीडियो क्लिप को एडिट करने के लिए फोन में सोलो टूल मिलेगा।
डिस्प्ले6.5-इंच फुल HD+ डिस्प्ले
प्रोसेसरमीडियाटेक हीलियो G90T
रैम4GB/6GB/8GB
स्टोरेज64GB/128GB
फ्रंट कैमरा16 मेगापिक्सल
रियर कैमरा64+8+2+2 मेगापिक्सल
बैटरी4300mAh, 30 वॉट चार्जर
चार्जिंग60 मिनट में फुल चार्ज

पोको M2 प्रो के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • स्मार्टफोन में 6.67-इंच की सिनेमैटिक स्क्रीन दी गई है, जिसका आस्पेक्ट रेशियो 20:9 और रिजोल्यूशन 1080*2400 पिक्सल है। फोन के फ्रंट और बैक में ट्रिपल कॉर्निंग गोरिल्ला ग्लास 5 का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसमें क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 720G प्रोसेसर दिया है। ये एंड्रॉयड 10 पर रन करता है।
  • फोटोग्राफी के लिए इसमें क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप दिया गया है। इसमें पहला 48 मेगापिक्सल का है जो 119 डिग्री अल्ट्रा वाइड लेंस के साथ आता है। दूसरा 8 मेगापिक्सल, और तीसरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का माइक्रो फोटोग्राफी कैमरा दिया गया है। फोन में चौथा कैमरा 2 मेगापिक्सल का है। सेल्फी के लिए फोन के फ्रंट में 16-मेगापिक्सल का AI सेल्फी कैमरा दिया गया है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी के लिए फोन में ब्लूटूथ V5.0, USB टाइप-सी, 4G LTE मिलेगी। इसमें 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी दी है जो 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ है। फोन फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर के साथ फेस अनलॉक को सपोर्ट करेगा।
