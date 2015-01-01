पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महीने भर दिवाली:सस्ती सेंट्रो से लेकर प्रीमियम एलांट्रा तक, हुंडई की इन 6 कारों पर मिल रहा है 1 लाख तक का डिस्काउंट; देखें लिस्ट

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंट्रो के एरा ट्रिम पर 15 हजार और अन्य सभी ट्रिम पर 25 हजार का कैश डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है
  • एलांट्रा के डीजल मॉडल पर कोई कैश छूट नहीं है, जबकि पेट्रोल मॉडल पर 70 हजार तक का कैश डिस्काउंट मिलेगा

बिक्री के मामले में हुंडई भारत की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी है। कंपनी वैल्यू-फॉर-मनी प्रोडक्ट बनाने में माहिर है, और अपने वाहनों में शक्तिशाली और किफायती इंजन प्रदान करती है। कंपनी इस फेस्टिव सीजन में कुछ शानदार छूट दे रही हैं, ताकि अधिक से अधिक ग्राहकों को आकर्षित किया जा सके और इसकी बिक्री को बढ़ावा दिया जा सके।

अगर, आप धनतेरस या दिवाली पर नई कार नहीं खरीद पाए तो अभी भी आपके पास मौका है। हुंडई अपनी कारों पर भारी डिस्काउंट दे रही है, जो महीनेभर मान्य रहेंगे। यहां, हमने हुंडई लाइनअप पर वर्तमान में उपलब्ध सभी डिस्काउंट को लिस्ट किया है।

1. हुंडई सेंट्रो
हुंडई की सबसे किफायती कार सेंट्रो, आकर्षक डिस्काउंट के साथ उपलब्ध है। बेस मॉडल 'एरा' ट्रिम पर 15 हजार रुपए के कैश डिस्काउंट के साथ उपलब्ध है। जबकि अन्य ट्रिम्स पर 25 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा कार पर 5 हजार रु. रुपए का कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट के साथ 15 हजार रु. रुपए का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी मिल रहा है।

2. हुंडई ग्रैंड i10
पिछली पीढ़ी की i10 अभी भी भारतीय बाजार में ग्रैंड i10 के रूप में कुछ आकर्षक बेनिफिट्स के साथ उपलब्ध है। ग्रैंड i10 पर कंपनी 40 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इसके साथ ही हैचबैक पर 15 हजार का एक्सचेंज बोनस और 5 हजार रु. का कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट भी दिया जा रहा है।

3. हुंडई ग्रैंड i10 निओस
नई पीढ़ी की ग्रैंड i10 को पिछले साल भारतीय बाजार में 'ग्रैंड i10 निओस' के रूप में पेश किया गया था। हैचबैक बहुत सारी प्रीमियम सुविधाओं के साथ उपलब्ध है, और इसमें डीजल इंजन का विकल्प भी मिलता है, जो इन दिनों बेहद दुर्लभ है। कंपनी इस पर 10 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट और 5 हजार रुपए का कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट ऑफर कर रही है। इसके अलावा पुरानी कार एक्सचेंज कराने पर 10 हजार का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी दिया जा रहा है।

4. हुंडई एलीट i20
नई पीढ़ी की हुंडई एलीट i20 को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है, और इसमें बहुत सारे प्रीमियम फीचर्स के साथ कई इंजन और ट्रांसमिशन विकल्प मौजूद हैं। कंपनी पुराने पीढ़ी के मॉडल 50 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इसके अलावा पुराने मॉडल पर 20 हजार का एक्सचेंज बोनस और 5 हजार रुपए का कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट भी दिया जा रहा है।

5. हुंडई ऑरा
हुंडई की सब-4-मीटर सेडान ऑरा पर कंपनी 10 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इसके अलावा सेडान पर 5 हजार रुपए का कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट और 15 हजार रु. रुपए का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी इस पर उपलब्ध है।

6. हुंडई एलांट्रा
हुंडई एलांट्रा पर भी इस फेस्टिव सीजन भारी डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है। कंपनी अपनी प्रीमियम सेडान के पेट्रोल-मैनुअल वैरिएंट पर 70 हजार रु. और पेट्रोल-ऑटोमैटिक वैरिएंट पर 30 हजार रुपए का कैश डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इसके अलावा सेडान पर 30 हजार रुपए का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी मिल रहा है। कंपनी इस सेडान पर कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट नहीं दे रही है। डीजल मॉडल पर कैश डिस्काउंट नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

हुंडई दिवाली डिस्काउंट

मॉडलकैश डिस्काउंटएक्सचेंज बोनस + कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंटकुल डिस्काउंट
सेंट्रो (Era)15 हजार रु.15 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.35 हजार रु.
सेंट्रो (अन्य सभी ट्रिम्स)25 हजार रु.15 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.45 हजार रु.
ग्रैंड i1040 हजार रु.15 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.60 हजार रु.
ग्रैंड i10 निओस10 हजार रु.10 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.25 हजार रु.
एलीट i2050 हजार रु.20 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.75 हजार रु.
ऑरा10 हजार रु.15 हजार रु. + 5 हजार रु.30 हजार रु.
एलांट्रा (पेट्रोल)

70 हजार रु. (MT)

30 हजार रु. (AT)

30 हजार रु. + 0

1 लाख (MT)

60 हजार (AT)

एलांट्रा (डीजल)-30 हजार रु. + 030 हजार रु.
