रिपोर्ट:अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे के साथ आएगा गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3, तो सस्ते गैलेक्सी Z फ्लिप लाइट पर भी काम कर रही सैमसंग

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा सिस्टम के लिए कंपनी स्पेशल डिस्प्ले डिजाइन तैयार कर रही है
  • सस्ते फोल्डेबल फोन को कंपनी गैलेक्सी S21 सीरीज के साथ लॉन्च कर सकती है

सैमसंग ने अपने अगले गैलेक्सी एस फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। गैलेक्सी S21 सीरीज को डेवलप करने के अलावा, सैमसंग अपने नेक्स्ट जनरेशन फोल्डेबल फोन पर भी काम कर रहा है, जिसे गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3 कहा जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सैमसंग अगले फोल्डेबल फोन को 2021 की तीसरी तिमाही में लॉन्च करेगी। हालांकि, कंपनी ने गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3 पर आधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि नहीं की है।

पहली बार फोल्डेबल फोन में मिलेगा इनोवेटिव कैमरा
एक कोरियाई पब्लिकेशन द्वारा जारी की गई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3 अपने पुराने मॉडल के विपरीत एक अंडर-डिस्प्ले कैमरा के साथ आएगा। ईटी न्यूज की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि दक्षिण कोरियाई स्मार्टफोन निर्माता अपने अपकमिंग गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3 के लिए एक अंडर-डिस्प्ले कैमरा तकनीक को अपना रहे हैं। यह पहली बार है जब सैमसंग अपनी फोल्डेबल सीरीज के लिए इस तरह की इनोवेटिव कैमरा तकनीक का विकल्प चुन रहा है।

इसके लिए स्पेशल डिस्प्ले डिजाइन यूज करेगी कंपनी

  • पहले भी देखा जा चुका है कि स्मार्टफोन निर्माता अपने डिवाइसेस में अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा सिस्टम का उपयोग करते हैं, लेकिन इसके क्लिक की गई तस्वीरें इतनी खास नहीं होती। इस समस्या को हल करने और यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कि गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 3 का कैमरा पुराने मॉडल गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 2 की तुलना में बेहतर है। सैमसंग इसके लिए कुछ विशेष डिस्प्ले डिजाइन का उपयोग कर सकता है, जो कैमरा सेंसर पर पिक्सल को फैलाता है, जिससे ज्यादा लाइट प्रकाश की अनुमति मिलती है।
  • रिपोर्ट में आगे लिखा गया है, "सैमसंग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एक स्पेशल डिस्प्ले डिजाइन के साथ समस्या को हल करने की योजना बना रहा है। "यह सुनने में आया है कि सैमसंग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एक डिस्प्ले डिजाइन कर रहा है जिसमें वाइडर पिक्सल एरिया है, जिसमें यूडीसी को ओपनिंग रेशो को सुरक्षित करने के लिए रखा जाएगा और ताकि फोटो खींचते समय कोई समस्या न हो।"

गैलेक्सी S21 सीरीज पर भी काम कर रही कंपनी
दक्षिण कोरियाई स्मार्टफोन निर्माता गैलेक्सी S21 सीरीज पर पहले से ही काम कर रहा है, जिसके तहत कंपनी ने गैलेक्सी S21, गैलेक्सी S21+ और गैलेक्सी S21 अल्ट्रा सहित तीन प्रमुख डिवाइस लॉन्च करने की बात कही जा रही है। तीन सैमसंग फ्लैगशिप फोन के ग्लोबल वर्जन में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 875 फ्लैगशिप प्रोसेसर दिया जाएगा, जबकि इनके भारतीय वर्जन में सैमसंग का एक्सिनोस 2100 चिपसेट दिए जाने की उम्मीद है। ये भी कहा जा रहा है कि सभी तीन फोन एंड्रॉयड 11 पर बेस्ड वन यूआई 3.1 पर काम करेगा।

गैलेक्सी Z फ्लिप लाइट पर काम कर रही कंपनी-रिपोर्ट

  • सैमसंग उन दो स्मार्टफोन निर्माताओं में से एक है जो अपने प्रीमियम फोन में फोल्डिंग डिस्प्ले तकनीक को आगे बढ़ा रही है। इस साल, हमने फोल्डिंग स्मार्टफोन के तौर पर गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप और गैलेक्सी जेड फोल्ड 2 को बेंचमार्क सेट करते देखा। ये दोनों फोन जहां कूल हैं, वहीं ये काफी महंगे भी हैं। इसलिए, सैमसंग जाहिर तौर पर फ्लिप फोल्डिंग फोन के नए सस्ते वर्जन के साथ आने की कोशिश कर रही है।
  • फोल्डिंग फोन लीक के लिए विश्वसनीय ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड रखने वाले एनालिस्ट रॉस यंग के अनुसार,कंपनी गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप के एक सस्ता वर्जन पर काम कर रही है। फोन को जाहिरा तौर से गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप लाइट कहा जाएगा और इसमें जेड फ्लिप के साथ-साथ जेड फोल्ड 2 से अल्ट्रा-थिन ग्लास की सुविधा होगी। इस फोन के बारे में कोई अन्य जानकारी अभी तक उपलब्ध नहीं है, लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि सैमसंग इसे अपकमिंग नेक्स्ट जनरेशन गैलेक्सी S21 के साथ लॉन्च कर सकता है।
  • वर्तमान में, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी Z फ्लिप को 256GB वैरिएंट के लिए 84,999 रुपए की कीमत पर भारत में बेच रहा है। गैलेक्सी जेड फ्लिप स्नैपड्रैगन 855+ चिप पर चलता है और इसे 6.7 इंच का फुल एचडी + फोल्डेबल डिस्प्ले मिलता है।
