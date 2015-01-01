पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • The Company Facing Investigation In The UK Regarding Privacy, Is A Matter Of Change In Advertising Data

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गूगल:प्राइवेसी को लेकर ब्रिटेन में जांच का सामना कर रही कंपनी, एडवरटाइजिंग डेटा में बदलाव का है मामला

लंदन35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • द कॉम्पीटिशन एंड मार्केट अथॉरिटी ने गूगल को लेकर शिकायत मिलने की पुष्टि की
  • जांच का फैसला सर्च इंजन कंपनी गूगल के ऑनलाइन प्रभुत्व को प्रभावित करेगा

कॉम्पीटिटर्स के एक समूह ने रेगुलेटर्स की शिकायत के बाद कहा कि गूगल अपने विज्ञापन डेटा सिस्टम को फिर से बनाने के लिए ब्रिटेन में नई जांच का सामना कर रहा है, जिसमें बदलाव अमेरिकी टेक दिग्गज गूगल के ऑनलाइन प्रभुत्व को प्रभावित करेगा।

ओपन वेब के लिए मार्केटर्स, पब्लिशिंग कंपनी और टेक्नोलॉजी के समूह ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह यूके कॉम्पीटिशन वॉचडॉग से आग्रह कर रहा है कि वह आगे आए और गूगल पर उसके "प्राइवेसी सैंडबॉक्स" के रोलआउट में देरी करने के लिए गूगल पर दवाब बनाए, जो अगले साल की शुरुआत में रोलआउट के लिए निर्धारित है।

नई तकनीक से थर्ड पार्टी कुकीज रिमूव की जाएगी, जो डिवाइस में यूजर की जानकारियां स्टोर करती है, इसे गूगल के ही टूल से रिप्लेस किया जाएगा। ग्रुप में कहा कि इसका मतलब यह है कि लॉगइन, एडवरटाइजिंग समेत अन्य जानकारियां ओपन वेब से हटा दी जाएंगी और गूगल के कंट्रोल में चली जाएंगी।

CMA (द कॉम्पीटिशन एंड मार्केट अथॉरिटी) ने भी पुष्टि की कि उन्हें इसे संदर्भ में शिकायत प्राप्त हुई है। एक बयान में कहा गया है, "हम शिकायत में उठाए गए मामलों को बहुत गंभीरता से लेते हैं, और कॉम्पीटिशन एक्ट के तहत एक औपचारिक जांच को खोलने के लिए ध्यान से उनका आकलन करेंगे।" उन्होंने आगे कहा- अगर ज्यादा जरूरत हुई तो अंतिम कदम के तौर पर किसी भी संदिग्ध एंटी-कॉम्पीटिटिव आचरण को रोकने के लिए विचार किया जाएगा।

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म शेयरचैट को खरीद सकता है गूगल, 7,600 करोड़ रुपए में हो सकता सौदा

क्या है मामला?

  • शिकायत गूगल के नए सिस्टम के बारे में है, इस मामले को वॉचडॉग ने जुलाई में उठाया था, जो ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म और डिजिटल एडवरटाइजिंग से संबंधित है। रिपोर्ट की सिफारिश की गई है कि ब्रिटिश सरकार ऑनलाइन विज्ञापनों के माध्यम से ज्यादा पैसे बनाने के लिए गूगल के लिए एक नया नियामक दृष्टिकोण अपनाएगी।
  • गूगल का कहना है कि नई तकनीक न सिर्फ प्राइवेसी सुनिश्चित करेगी बल्कि पब्लिशर्स का भी मदद करेगी। कंपनी ने कहा कि- एड-स्पोर्टेड वेब जोखिम में है अगर डिजिटल विज्ञापन की कार्य प्रणाली लोगों की बदलती अपेक्षाओं को दर्शाना के लिए विकसित नहीं होती हैं कि डेटा कैसे इकट्ठा और उपयोग किया जाता है।

वॉट्सऐप से चंद सेकंड में करें फंड ट्रांसफर, बस फॉलो करें ये ईजी स्टेप्स

दुनिया का प्रमुख ब्राउजर है गूगल क्रोम

  • गूगल क्रोम दुनिया का प्रमुख वेब ब्राउजर है, और दूसरों जैसे की माइक्रोसॉफ्ट एज क्रोमियम तकनीक पर बेस्ड है। CMA (द कॉम्पीटिशन एंड मार्केट अथॉरिटी) ने जुलाई की रिपोर्ट में बताया कि गूगल यूके के 880 करोड़ डॉलर सर्च एडवरटाइजिंग मार्केट को नियंत्रित करती है।
  • ओपन वेब के लिए मार्केटर ने कहा कि प्राइवेसी सैंडबॉक्स न्यूज पब्लिशर्स को उन कुकीज तक पहुंच से वंचित करेगा, जो वे डिजिटल विज्ञापन बेचने के लिए उपयोग करते हैं, जो उनके राजस्व को बहुत कम कर देगा।
  • ग्रुप ने कहा कि गूगल के बदलाव डिजिटल एड बिजनेस को "अपने क्रोम ब्राउजर की दीवारों वाले बगीचे में बदल देगा, जहां यह रेगुलेटर्स की पहुंच से दूर रहेगा।"
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत के लिए अच्छी खबर, एक्टिव केस के मामले में देश छठे से सातवें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें