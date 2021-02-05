पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Google Fined By France Over Misleading Hotel Star Rating | Google Ratings In Search Results

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गूगल पर जुर्माना:होटल्स की गलत रैंकिंग दिखाने के चलते लगा 9.5 करोड़ का जुर्माना, 2019 से चल रही थी जांच

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्च इंजन गूगल पर 1.3 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 9.5 करोड़ रुपए) का जुर्माना लगा है। ये जुर्माना फ्रेंच अथॉरिटीज ने फ्रांस के होटलों की गलत रैंकिंग दिखाने को लेकर लगाया। इससे पहले, गूगल ने होटल्स को एक से पांच स्टार रैंकिंग देने के लिए ऑफिशियल सोर्स अटाउट फ्रांस और होटल इंटस्ट्री की वेबसाइट से मिली जानकारी का इस्तेमाल किया था।

2019 में शुरू हुई थी जांच
होटल्स ओनर्स ने गूगल रैंकिंग को लेकर फ्रांस की सरकार से शिकायत की थी। जिसके बाद फ्रॉड और कंप्टीशन को लेकर सरकार की एजेंसी ने 2019 और 2020 में इसकी जांच शुरू की थी। एजेंसी का मकसद प्लेटफॉर्म द्वारा 7,500 संस्थानों की उपलब्ध जानकारी की सच्चाई की निगरानी करना था।

गूगल ने कहा कि उसने गूगल मैप्स और सर्च पर होटलों के आधिकारिक फ्रांसीसी सितारा रैंक दिखाने के लिए आवश्यक बदलाव किए हैं।

गूगल पर पहले भी लगा है जुर्माना

  • दिसंबर 2019 में गूगल पर 16.7 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 1214 करोड़ रुपए) का जुर्माना लगाया था। ये जुर्माना फ्रांस के प्रतिस्पर्धा प्राधिकरण ने ऑनलाइन विज्ञापन बाजार में अपने वर्चस्व का गलत इस्तेमाल करने को लगा था।
  • पिछले साल दिसंबर में फ्रांस की डेटा प्राइवेसी ऑर्गनाइजेशन ने गूगल और अमेजन पर कुल 16.3 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 1185 करोड़ रुपए) का जुर्माना लगाया था। तब गूगल पर विज्ञापन की कुकीज पर देश के नियमों को तोड़ने का आरोप लगा था।
ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें