पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Google Fit Wear OS Update To Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेयर ओएस का अपडेट शुरू:यूजर्स को वर्कआउट के लिए नए ट्रैकिंग कस्टमाइजेशन मिलेंगे, इस सप्ताह रोलआउट होगा गूगल फिट ऐप

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गूगल फिट यूजर को हर किलोमीटर/माइल को क्रॉस करे पर अलर्ट भी देगा
  • एंड्रॉयड, iOS प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए गूगल फिट ऐप में चेंजेस का एलान हुआ था

गूगल ने अपने फिटनेस से जुड़े वेयर ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम में नए अपडेट्स जोड़े हैं। इसमें अब बेहतर वर्कआउट ट्रैकिंग और नए मीट्रिक कस्टमाइजेशन मिलेंगे। बीते सप्ताह गूगल ने एंड्रॉयड और iOS प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए गूगल फिट ऐप में चेंजेस का एलान भी किया था। ऐसे में अब कंपनी ने इस अपडेट को जारी कर दिया है। यूजर्स को ये अपडेट इस सप्ताह गूगल फिट ऐप और वेयर ओएस पर मिल जाएंगे।

गूगल ने अपने सपोर्टिंग पेज पर बताया कि वर्कआउट ट्रैकिंग के लिए वेयर ओएस को अब ज्यादा सरल और यूजर के एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर करने वाला बनाया गया है। गूगल फिट पर अब तीन नए डिजाइन मिलेंगे। वर्कआउट के दौरान मीट्रिक सामने दिखाई देंगे, जो आपकी परफॉर्मेंस को बढ़ाने का काम करेंगे। यूजर को मीडिया कंट्रोल्स और सेटिंग के लिए राइट स्वाइप करना होगा। गूगल फिट यूजर को हर किलोमीटर/माइल को क्रॉस करे पर अलर्ट भी देगा।

वर्कआउट मीट्रिक को बदल पाएंगे
यूजर जरूरत के हिसाब से वर्कआउट परफॉर्मेंस मीट्रिक जैसे कैलोरीज, स्टेप्स, टाइम और हार्ट पॉइंट ट्रैकिंग को बदल पाएंगे। आप मैट्रिक्स को अपनी स्क्रीन पर जल्दी देख पाएंगे। गूगल फिट पर आप हर वर्कआउट के लिए डिस्टेंस, कैलोरीज काउंट, स्टेप्स और हार्ट पॉइंट का टारगेट सेट कर पाएंगे। आप एक ही समय पर अपनी प्रोग्रेस से जुड़े सभी अपडेट को लगातार देख पाएंगे। आपके हार्ट पॉइंट और स्टेप्स के डेली गोल्स नोटिफिकेशन बेहतर करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेंगे।

टच डायरेक्टली लॉक कर पाएंगे
इसमें नया ब्रीथ टाइल मिलेगा, जिसमें आप ये देख पाएंगे की वर्कआउट शुरू करने से खत्म करने तक आपकी हार्ट रेट कैसे बदली। आप सप्ताह में अपने ब्रीथिंग सेशन का रिकैप भी देख सकते हैं। गूगल फिट वेयर ओएस में नए अपडेट के बाद आप वर्कआउट के दौरान टच को डायरेक्टली लॉक कर पाएंगे। आप स्क्रीन को ऑन करके पॉज और रिज्यूम का इस्तेमाल भी कर पाएंगे। पावर बटन को होल्ड करने पर टच लॉक को ऑफ कर पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें