गूगल का रिमाइंडर:कंपनी कीप क्रोम सर्विस को फरवरी 2021 में हमेशा के लिए बंद कर देगी, यूजर इस तरह करते हैं इस्तेमाल

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
गूगल कीप मोबाइल ऐप्स पर आप नोट्स को एक्सेस कर पाएंगे, लेकिन कम्प्यूटर पर ऐसा करना मुमकिन नहीं होगा
  • गूगल का लंबा प्लान है जहां वो धीरे धीरे अपने क्रोम ऐप्स को बंद कर देगी
  • क्रोम OS लॉक स्क्रीन अब किसी के लिए भी उपलब्ध नहीं होगा

गूगल के ऐसे कई प्रोडक्ट हैं जिनका इस्तेमाल यूजर्स द्वारा नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस लिस्ट में एक नाम कीप क्रोम का भी है। ऐसे में अब कंपनी अपने इस ऐप को हमेशा के लिए बंद करने जा रही है। गूगल के मुताबिक, वो कीप क्रोम को फरवरी 2021 में हमेशा के लिए बंद कर देगी।

कंपनी ने कहा कि ये उसका लंबा प्लान है जहां वो धीरे धीरे अपने क्रोम ऐप्स को बंद कर देगी। फिलहाल क्रोम ऐप को ओपन करने पर यूजर्स को ये जानकारी मिलती है कि क्रोम ऐप से इसे ब्राउजर पर भेज दिया जाएगा। क्रोम OS लॉक स्क्रीन अब किसी के लिए भी उपलब्ध नहीं होगा।

क्रोम एक्सटेंशन पर इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे
गूगल कीप मोबाइल ऐप्स पर आप नोट्स को एक्सेस कर पाएंगे, लेकिन कम्प्यूटर पर आपके लिए ऐसा करना मुमकिन नहीं होगा। गूगल के सपोर्ट पेज में इस बात की पूरी जानकारी दी गई है। यूजर्स फिलहाल के लिए एक शॉर्टकट या एक्सटेंशन इंस्टॉल कर सकते हैं जो क्रोम ब्राउजर पर कीप को ओपन करेगा। वैसे, गूगल ने जनवरी में क्रोम ऐप्स को बंद करने की जानकारी दे दी थी।

वेब वर्जन इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह
कंपनी यूजर्स को गूगल कीप का वेब वर्जन इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह दे रही है। जिन यूजर्स के पास क्रोम 86 या उससे नया वर्जन है वो ब्राउजर पर कीप का इस्तेमाल आराम से कर सकते हैं। डेस्कटॉप पर कीप क्रोम को एक शॉर्टकट लॉन्चर रिप्लेस करेगा।

क्या है कीप क्रोम एक्सटेंशन?
कीप क्रोम एक्सटेंशन की मदद से आप आप सिस्टम पर किसी वेबपेज, फोटो, कोट्स को सेव कर सकते हैं। इसकी मदद से आप इन सभी चीजों को नोट के तौर पर तैयार कर सकते हैं। इसे वेब, एंड्रॉयड, आईओस और वेयर सभी प्लेटफॉर्म पर इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

