पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Google Pay Is Set To Kill The Peer to peer Payments Facility On Its Web App In January 2021

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनी ट्रांसफर का लगेगा चार्ज!:गूगल पे की वेब सर्विस जनवरी 2021 में होगी बंद, इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पेमेंट के लिए देना होगा चार्ज

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी गूगल पे ऐप और pay.google.com से पैसों का लेन-देन कर पाते हैं
  • अब पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए गूगल पे ऐप का इस्तेमाल करना होगा

गूगल अपने डिजिटल पेमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म गूगल पे से पीयर-टू-पीयर पेमेंट सर्विस बंद करने जा रहा है। इस सर्विस को जनवरी 2021 से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। कंपनी इस सर्विस के बदले इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पेमेंट सिस्टम जोड़ेगी, लेकिन इसके लिए यूजर्स को चार्ज देना होगा। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अभी कंपनी ने इन चार्ज को लेकर कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है।

अभी यूजर्स गूगल पे ऐप और pay.google.com दोनों प्लेटफॉर्म की मदद से पैसे ट्रांसफर कर पाते हैं। ऐसे में अब गूगल ने एक नोटिस जारी करके यूजर्स को नोटिफाई किया है कि उसकी वेब पेमेंट सर्विस अगले साल जनवरी से काम नहीं करेगी। उसने बताया, "2021 की शुरुआत से यूजर्स pay.google.com प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाकर न तो पैसे भेज पाएंगे और न ही प्राप्त कर पाएंगे। पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए उन्हें गूगल पे ऐप का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।"

9to5Google ने शेयर की जानकारी

  • 9to5Google की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अभी गूगल पे मोबाइल या फिर pay.google.com से पैसों को भेजने और रिसीव करने की सुविधा देता है। हालांकि, अब गूगल की तरफ से नोटिस जारी करके वेब ऐप को बंद करने का ऐलान किया गया है। ऐसे में यूजर 2021 की शुरुआत से Pay.google.com के जरिए पैसों का लेन-देन नहीं कर पाएंगे। यूजर को गूगल पे ऐप का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।
  • कंपनी ने अपने सपोर्ट पेज पर बताया कि जब आप अपने बैंक खाते में पैसे ट्रांसफर करते हैं, तो पैसों के ट्रांसफर होने में एक से तीन बिजनेस दिन का वक्त लगता है। जबकि डेबिट कार्ड से पैसे तुरंत ट्रांसफर हो जाते हैं। जब आप डेबिट कार्ड से पैसा ट्रांसफर करते हैं, तो 1.5% या 0.31 डॉलर शुल्क लगता है। ऐसे में गूगल की तरफ से भी इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पर चार्ज वसूला जा सकता है।

अमेरिकन यूजर्स के लिए हुए कई चेंजेस
गूगल ने पिछले हफ्ते गूगल पे ऐप के लिए कई सारे फीचर को रोलआउट किया है। यह सभी फीचर्स फिलहाल अमेरिकी एंड्रायड और iOS यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट हुए है। कंपनी ने गूगल पे का लोगो भी बदल दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत के लिए अच्छी खबर, एक्टिव केस के मामले में देश छठे से सातवें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें