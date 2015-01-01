पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गूगल दे रही कमाने का मौका!:कंपनी भारत में कर रही टास्क मेट सर्विस की टेस्टिंग, जानिए क्या काम करना होगा और कैसे होगी कमाई

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सर्विस के जरिए यूजर स्मार्टफोन पर ही दिए गए टास्कों को पूरा कर सकेंगे, जिसके बदले में उन्हें भुगतान किया जाएगा।
  • यूजर स्मार्टफोन पर ही दिए गए टास्क को निपटा सकेंगे
  • फिलहाल चुनिंदा यूजर्स ही ऐप डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे

टेक कंपनी गूगल अब भारतीयों को कमाने का मौका दे रही है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी भारत में 'टास्क मेट' सर्विस की टेस्टिंग कर रही है। सर्विस के जरिए यूजर स्मार्टफोन पर ही दिए गए टास्कों को पूरा कर सकेंगे, जिसके बदले में उन्हें भुगतान किया जाएगा। इस सर्विस के जरिए कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के इसे दौर में लोगों को राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है।

टास्क मेट सर्विस, काफी हद तक कंपनी के ओपिनियन रिवार्ड्स ऐप के समान ही है, जिसमें यूजर्स को सवालों के जवाब देने के बदले में प्ले स्टोर क्रेडिट मिलते हैं। हालांकि, इसमें सबसे बड़ा अंतर यह है कि- गूगल ऐप स्टोर से कमाई सीमित होने के बजाए, टास्क मेट यूजर्स अपने भुगतान को कैश करा सकेंगे ताकि रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों में उसे खर्च कर सकें।

काम पूरा हो जाने के बाद, यूजर अपने ई-वॉलेट या पेमेंट पार्टनर को रजिस्टर्ड करके, फंड अपने बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर करके कैश करा सकते हैं।

फिलहाल टेस्टिंग फेज में है सर्विस

  • रेडिड ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि सबसे पहले इसे 9टु5गूगल साइट द्वारा स्पॉट किया गया, साथ में यह भी बताया कि वर्तमान में टास्क मेट का एक्सेस कुछ ही लोगों तक सीमित है।
  • फिलहाल, अर्ली एक्सेस रेफरल कोड हासिल करने वाले यूजर्स ही ऐप डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

गूगल टास्क मेट से कैसे होती है कमाई?

टास्क या तो सीटिंग वर्क हो सकता है या फिल्ड वर्क भी हो सकता है। फिल्ड वर्क के लिए यूजर को अपने नजदीकी लैंडमार्क या दुकानों पर जाने की आवश्यकता होगी।
  • इसका ओवरऑल फ्रेमवर्क काफी सिंपल है। यूजर को 'टास्क नियरबाय' सर्च करना होगा और तय करना होगा कि किस काम को वह पूरा करना चाहते हैं।
  • टास्क या तो दुनियाभर के गूगल बिजनेस में से कुछ हो सकता है या गूगल से ही हो सकता है।
  • बिजनेस टास्क या तो सिटिंग वर्क हो सकता है या फील्ड वर्क भी हो सकता है। फील्ड वर्क के लिए यूजर को अपने नजदीकी लैंडमार्क या दुकानों पर जाने की आवश्यकता हो सकती है।
  • गूगल के काम आमतौर पर कंपनी की सर्विस पर आधारित होंगे। उदाहरण के तौर पर 'बोले हुए वाक्य को रिकॉर्ड करना', 'दुकानों की डिटेल चेक करना' या 'पिन में दिखाई गई लोकेशन पर जाकर दुकान की फोटो खींचना'।
  • फिलहाल, यूजर्स को किसी काम को पूरा करने में कितना समय लग सकता है, इसकी कोई समय सीमा नहीं है।
  • काम पूरा हो जाने के बाद, यूजर अपने ई-वॉलेट या पेमेंट पार्टनर को रजिस्टर्ड करके, फंड अपने बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर करके कैश करा सकते हैं।

भारत के लिए गूगल टास्क मेट

  • वर्तमान में यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि बिजनेस, गूगल को अपनी आवश्यकताओं की रूपरेखा कैसे दे रहे हैं।
  • यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं है कि यह सिर्फ एक क्राउड-सोर्सिंग मिशन है या बिजनेस टेक कंपनी को भुगतान कर रहे हैं।
  • यह ध्यान देने की भी जरूरत है, वर्तमान में जो स्क्रीनशॉट सामने आए हैं, उसमें कमाई डॉलर में दिखाई दे रही है।
  • यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि गूगल के टास्क मेट को भारत में आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च किए जाने के बाद इसे रुपए में दर्शाया जाएगा या नहीं।
  • यह भी कहा जा सकता है कि गूगल के लिए जानकारी इकट्ठा करने का यह एक और तरीका है। हालांकि, गूगल पहले से ही ऐसा कर रहा है - टास्क मेट की परवाह किए बिना।
