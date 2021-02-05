पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्क्रैम्बलर बाइक:एडवांस्ड फीचर्स से लैस होंडा CB350 RS मोटरसाइकिल लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक सबकुछ

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई होंडा CB350 RS मोटरसाइकिल की डिलीवरी मार्च से शुरू होगी
  • इसकी बिक्री होंडा के प्रीमियम बिगविंग डीलरशिप से की जाएगी

होंडा मोटरसाइकिल इंडिया ने भारत में सीबी 350 आरएस मोटरसाइकिल को लॉन्च करने के साथ अपनी सीबी रेंज का विस्तार कर दिया है। नई मोटरसाइकिल को स्क्रैम्बलर लुक दिया गया है। इसकी एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1.96 लाख रुपए है। इसकी बिक्री होंडा के बिगविंग शोरूम से की जाएगी, डिलीवरी मार्च से शुरू होगी।

सीबी 350 आरएस पहले से बाजार में मौजूद हाईनेस सीबी 350 के प्लेटफॉर्म पर ही बेस्ड है। दोनों आपस में फ्रेम, इंजन समेत अन्य कंपोनेंट शेयर करती हैं। कीमत की बात करें तो सीबी 350 आरएस, पहले लॉन्च हो चुकी सीबी 350 डीएलएक्स प्रो से भी 3 हजार रुपए महंगी है।

होंडा सीबी 350 आरएस: बेसिक डिटेल

लंबाई2,163 मिमी
चौड़ाई800 मिमी
ऊंचाई1,107 मिमी
व्हीलबेस1,441 मिमी
ग्राउंड क्लियरेंस166 मिमी
कर्ब वेट181 किलो
सीट हाइट800 मिमी
फ्यूल टैंक कैपेसिटी15 लीटर
फ्रंट टायर100/90 R19
रियर टायर150/70 R17

होंडा सीबी 350 आरएस: इसमें हाईनेस सीबी 350 की तरह ही है इंजन
नई सीबी 350 आरएस के इंजन में कोई बदलाव देखने को नहीं मिलेगा। इसमें सीबी 350 की तरह ही 348.36 सीसी का सिंगल-सिलेंडर एयर-कूल्ड इंजन है, जो 5,500 आरपीएम पर 21 हॉर्सपावर का अधिकतम पावर आउटपुट और 3,000 आरपीएम पर 30 एनएम का पीक टॉर्क देता है। पावरट्रेन एक स्लिपर क्लच के साथ पांच-स्पीड ट्रांसमिशन से जुड़ा है और असिस्ट कल्च हाईनेस की तरह ही स्टैंडर्ड है।

होंडा सीबी 350 आरएस: डिजाइन और फीचर्स

  • बाइक रेगुलर सीबी350 का एक स्पोर्टियर वर्जन। इसमें डुअल-टोन फ्यूल टैंक, फॉरवर्ड पोजीशन राइडिंग सीट्स, अंडरसीट एलईडी टेल लैंप, फ्रंट फोर्क बूट, स्पोर्टी ग्रैब रेल, स्किड प्लेट, वाइड पैटर्न टायर और एक यूनिक हेडलैम्प रिंग शामिल हैं।
  • इसके अलावा इसमें शार्प एलईडी टर्न इंडिकेटर्स, बैटरी वाल्टमीटर रीडिंग, गियर पोजिशन इंडिकेटर, माइलेज इंडिकेटर्स, होंडा सिलेक्टेबल टॉर्क कंट्रोल (HSTC), हीट शील्ड के साथ ब्लैक फिनिश्ड एग्जॉस्ट सिस्टम जैसे एलिमेंट्स भी देखने को मिलते हैं।
  • सीबी350 आरएस फिलहाल खुद के लिए जगह बना रही है क्योंकि भारत में इस कीमत में कोई स्क्रैम्बलर नहीं है। इसमें सात-स्पोक वाई-आकार के अलॉय व्हील, अपस्वेप्ट एग्जॉस्ट सिस्टम, ब्लैक फ्रंट और रियर फेंडर, 15-लीटर का फ्यूल टैंक, 310 मिमी फ्रंट और 240 मिमी रियर डिस्क ब्रेक के साथ डुअल चैनल एबीएस सिस्टम मिलता है।
  • हाईनेस की तरह इसमें भी होंडा सिलेक्टेबल टॉर्क कंट्रोल (HSTC), ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी के साथ एक सेमी-डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट कंसोल, हैजर्ड लैंप, टेलिस्कोपिक फ्रंट फॉर्क्स, ट्विन रियर शॉक अब्जॉर्बर भी पैकेज का हिस्सा हैं। सीबी350 आरएस को पर्ल स्पोर्ट्स येलो के साथ दो कलर स्कीम जैसे रेडिएंट रेड मैटेलिक और ब्लैक में लॉन्च किया गया है।
