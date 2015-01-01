पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑल न्यू होंडा सिटी पेश:कंपनी ने थाईलैंड में उतारी अपनी पॉपुलर हैचबैक, पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन में आएगी; 24.1km/l होगा माइलेज

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हैचबैक को 3 वैरिएंट S+, SV और RS में पेश किया जाएगा
  • इसे जल्द ही भारतीय बाजार में भी लॉन्च किया जाएगा

होंडा ने अपनी पॉपुलर होंडा सिटी के ऑल न्यू वैरिएंट को थाईलैंड में पेश किया है। यानी इस कार को पहले यहां पर सेल किया जाएगा। कंपनी ने इस हैचबैक का नया वर्जन लंबे समय के बाद बाजार में उतारा है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इसे जल्द ही भारतीय बाजार में भी लॉन्च किया जाएगा। हालांकि, कंपनी ने अभी इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।

न्यू होंडा सिटी का इंजन

नई होंडा सिटी में BS6 कंप्लायंट पेट्रोल और डीजल इंजन ऑप्शन मिलेंगे। इसमें वीटीसी (वेरीएबल वॉल्‍व टाइमिंग कंट्रोल) के साथ नया 1.5-लीटर i-VTEC DOHC पेट्रोल इंजन मिलेगा, जो 121 PS पावर और 145Nm का टॉर्क जनरेट करेगा। इसे एकदम नए 6 स्‍पीड मैनुअल ट्रांसमिशन और 7 स्‍पीड सीवीटी से लैस किया गया है। पेट्रोल इंजन 17.8km/l और सीवीटी 18.4 km/l का माइलेज देगा।

डीजल इंजन 1.5-लीटर i-DTEC यूनिट होगा और यह 100 PS का पावर और 200Nm का टॉर्क जनरेट करेगा। यह 6 स्‍पीड मैनुअल ट्रांसमिशन के साथ आएगा। डीजल इंजन में नई होंडा सिटी की फ्यूल इफीशिएंसी 24.1km/l होगी।

फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • ऑल न्यू सिटी हैचबैक को तीन वैरिएंट S+, SV और RS में पेश किया जाएगा। नया मॉडल देखने में सेडान के जैसा ही लगेगा। इसमें बड़ा ग्रीनहाउस एरिया, स्पोर्टी रियर बंपर, रिडिजाइन टेललैंप के साथ 8-इंच स्क्रीन वाला इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम मिलेगा, जो एंड्रॉइड ऑटो और एपल कारप्ले कनेक्टिविटी के साथ आएगा।
  • कार में सिक्योरिटी के लिए 6 एयरबैग, स्पीड सेंसिंग ऑटो डोर लॉक, इमरजेंसी अलार्म सिस्टम, कॉर्नरिंग व्हीकल स्टेबिलिटी असिस्ट के साथ बैलेंस कंट्रोल सिस्टम मिलेगा। भारत में 5th जनरेशन होंडा सिटी बेहतर परफॉर्म कर रही है। भारत में इसे दो वैरिएंट में ही बेचा जा रहा है, जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 9.30 लाख रुपए है।
  • फिलहाल कंपनी ने थाईलैंड में पेश किए गए होंडा सिटी के न्यू वैरिएंट की कीमत से पर्दा नहीं उठाया है। माना जा रहा है कि इसकी कीमत मौजूदा वैरिएंट के आसपास ही होगी।
