अपकमिंग:10 नवंबर को लॉन्च होगा हॉनर 10X लाइट, क्वाड रियर कैमरा और बड़ी बैटरी मिलेगी; जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
फोटोग्राफी के लिए फोन में क्वाड-रियर कैमरा सेटअप किया गया है
  • 9X लाइट की सक्सेस के बाद 10X लाइट को लॉन्च किया जा रहा है
  • फोन पंच-होल कैमरा के साथ ग्रीन और पर्पल कलर में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है

चीनी स्मार्टफोन मेकर हॉनर अपना 10X लाइट स्मार्टफोन 10 नवंबर को लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी का ये डिजिटल इवेंट होगा। कंपनी ने इसकी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन को लेकर कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि 9X लाइट की सक्सेस के बाद 10X लाइट को लॉन्च किया जा रहा है। इस फोन से जुड़ी डिटेल पहले लीक भी हो चुकी है।

कंपनी के इनवाइट के मुताबिक, इस 10X लाइट 10 नवंबर को भारतीय समय अनुसार 6:30pm पर लॉन्च होगा। इस वर्चुअल इवेंट को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लाइव किया जाएगा। फिलहाल इसकी कीमत और उपलब्धता को लेकर काई जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। रूस की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, इस फोन में पंच-होल कैमरा डिजाइन मिलेगा और इसे ग्रीन और पर्पल कलर में लॉन्च किया जाएगा।

www.hihonor.com वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, सऊदी अरब में इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत SAR 799 (करीब 15,900 रुपए) है। ऐसे में उम्मीद कर सकते हैं कि भारत में भी इसके 128GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 15 हजार से कम हो सकती है।

हॉनर 10X लाइट के स्पेसिफिकेशन (एक्सपेक्टेड)

  • पुराने लीक्स के मुताबिक, ये स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉयड 10 बेस्ड हॉनर मैजिक UI 3.1 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर रन करेगा। फोन में 6.67-इंच IPS बेस्ड LCD डिस्प्ले मिलेगा, जिसका 1,080x2,400 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन होगा। फोन में किरीन 710A प्रोसेसर के साथ 4GB रैम और 128GB का ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज मिलेगा। स्टोरेज को माइक्रो SD कार्ड की मदद से बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।
  • फोटोग्राफी के लिए फोन में क्वाड-रियर कैमरा सेटअप किया गया है। इसमें 48 मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी स्नैपर, 8 मेगापिक्सल का अल्ट्रा-वाइड एंगल लेंस, 2 मेगापिक्सल का मैक्रो शूटर और 2 मेगापिक्सल का डेप्थ सेंसर मिलेगा। सेल्फी लवर्स के लिए 8व मेगापिक्सल का पंच होल कैमरा मिलेगा।
  • फोन में 5,000mAh की बैटरी मिलेगा, जो 22.5 वॉट की फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करेगी। कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें ब्लूटूथ 5.1, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, 3.5mm हेडफोन जैक, USB टाइप-C पोर्ट जैसे ऑप्शन मिलेंगे।
