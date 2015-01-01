पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Friendly For Facebook Is A Facebook App That's Complete But Lightweight And Lets You Smoothly Manage Your Account

टेक गाइड:इस ऐप से फोन पर कई फेसबुक अकाउंट हो जाएंगे ओपन, चैट भी कर पाएंगे डिलीट

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आप अपने स्मार्टफोन पर एक से ज्यादा फेसबुक अकाउंट चलाना चाहते हैं, तब एक ऐप की मदद से ऐसा किया जा सकता है। यानी आप अपने फोन पर अपने साथ फैमिली के दूसरे मेंबर्स का FB अकाउंट एक्सेस कर सकते हैं। इस ऐप का नाम फ्रेंडली फॉर फेसबुक (Friendly for Facebook) है। खास बात है कि इस पर फेसबुक ऐप की तरह सभी फीचर्स मिलते हैं, लेकिन ये फोन में काफी कम स्पेस लेता है।

फेसबुक की तुलना में काफी कम स्पेस

इस ऐप का साइज 10MB के करीब है। यानी ये आपके फोन में छोटा सा स्पेस लेता है। कई FB यूजर्स ये नहीं जानते कि फेसबुक ऐप आपके स्मार्टफोन में कितना स्पेस ले रहा है। फेसबुक ऐप स्मार्टफोन और OS के वर्जन के हिसाब से स्पेस लेता है। यानी ये हर फोन में अलग-अलग हो सकता है। इसमें लगातार अपडेट आते रहते हैं जिसके चलते इसका स्पेस 500MB तक हो जाता है। जबकि फ्रेंडली फॉर फेसबुक ऐप अपडेट होने के बाद 50MB का स्पेस ही लेता है।
फ्रेंडली फॉर फेसबुक ऐप के फीचर्स

  • इस ऐप की सबसे खास बात है कि यूजर इस पर एक साथ दो या ज्यादा फेसबुक अकाउंट ओपन कर सकता है।
  • यूजर को इसके लिए अलग से मैसेंजर ऐप को इन्स्टॉल करने की जरूरत नहीं है। यहां पर चैट का ऑप्शन भी मिल जाता है।
  • फ्रेंडली फॉर फेसबुक ऐप से यूजर डायरेक्ट चैट कर सकता है। साथ ही, यहां से चैट को डिलीट भी किया जा सकता है।
  • यहां पर आपको कलर थीम का विकल्प भी मिलता है, जिससे आप हर रोज अपने फेसबुक को नया रंग दे सकते हैं।

ऐप का टेक्निकल स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस ऐप को फ्रेंडली ऐप स्टूडियो ने डेवलप किया है। जो फेसबुक से जुड़े कई ऐप्स बना चुका है। ऐप को एंड्रॉइड के वर्जन 4.4 किटकैट और उससे ऊपर के वर्जन पर इन्स्टॉल किया जा सकता है। ऐप में कुछ फीचर्स पेड भी हैं। इसमें इंटरनेट डाटा सेविंग, बैटरी सेविंग के साथ स्टोरेज सेविंग के फीचर्स भी दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें