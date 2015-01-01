पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीनी लाइट को कहें ना:दिवाली के लिए घर पर ही बनाएं कलरफुल LED लाइट, आपकी थोड़ी सी मेहनत से चकम उठेगा घर

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
LED लाइट की मेकिंग प्रॉसेस में लगने वाला सभी सामान मार्केट में आसानी से मिल जाता है

इस बार आप भी चीन की LED लाइट से घर को डेकोरेट नहीं करना चाहते हैं, तब ये खबर आपके लिए है। हम इस खबर में आपको LED लाइट की सीरीज बनाना बता रहे हैं। इसके लिए आपको थोड़ी सी मेहनत करनी है। जब ये सीरीज तैयार हो जाएगी तब इससे आपका घर तो चमकेगा ही, लेकिन इस देखने वाला आपकी तारीफ किए बिना नहीं थकेगा। घर पर LED लाइट बना बनाने का तरीका...

इस सामान की पड़ेगी जरूरत

  • डायोड LED (लाइट की लेंथ के हिसाब से)
  • एक ट्रांसपेरेंट पाइप (लाइट की लेंथ के हिसाब से)
  • एक रिचार्जेबल बैटरी 4v (1.0Ah)
  • इलेक्ट्रिक वायर (लाइट की लेंथ के हिसाब से)
  • टैप, एक बोतल कैप

LED लाइट की मेकिंग प्रॉसेस में लगने वाला सभी सामान मार्केट में आसानी से मिल जाता है। इसके अलावा यूजर अमेजन इंडिया या फिर ईबे की बेवसाइट से भी इसे खरीद सकते हैं।

5mm की 300 डायोड LED का बंडल 300 रुपए के करीब मिल जाता है। वहीं, 4 वोल्ट की रिचार्जेबल बैटरी को 100 से 120 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है। इसके अलावा, इलेक्ट्रिक वायर 50 रुपए, पाइप 50 रुपए में मिल जाता है। ये सभी प्राइस ऑनलाइन मार्केट से लिए गए हैं।

LED लाइट बनाने की प्रॉसेस

पहला स्टेप: कलरफुल LED लाइट बनाने के लिए आपको कुछ डायोड LED की जरूरत होगी। कौन से कलर इस्तेमाल करना हैं ये आपको तय करना होगा।

दूसरा स्टेप: पावर के लिए 4 वोल्ट 1.0 एम्पियर की एक रिचार्जेबल बैटरी चाहिए। यहां पर आपको इलेक्ट्रिसिटी की जरूरत नहीं होगी। यानी ये सीरीज पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है।

तीसरा स्टेप: अब सभी डायोड LED के दोनों एल्युमिनियम वायर को काटकर थोड़ा छोटा कर लें, ताकि इसे लगाने में आसानी होगी।

चौथा स्टेप: अब डायोड LED को एक छोटे वायर की मदद से सोल्ड करें। सोल्डरिंग के दौरान सावधानी रखें।

पांचवां स्टेप: अब उसी वायर को दूसरे छोर से अन्य LED को सोल्ड करें। ब्लैक को ब्लैक और रेड को रेड वायर से सोल्ड करें।

छठा स्टेप: अब सोल्ड किए गए सभी कनेक्शन पर ट्रांसपेरेंट टैप लगा लें। अब अबके पास एक लंबी सीरीज तैयार हो जाएगी।

सातवां स्टेप: अब प्लास्टिक पाइप में इस सीरीज को डालकर एक बोतल की कैप में छेद करके उसके कनेक्शन को बाहर निकाल लें।

आठवां स्टेप: अब पाइस से बाहर निकल रहे कनेक्शन को रिचार्जेबल बैटरी से कनेक्ट कर लें। LED लाइट जलना शुरू हो जांगी।

