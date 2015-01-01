पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार कम्पेरिजन:एक जैसे पेट्रोल इंजन से लैस हैं टाटा अल्ट्रोज, मारुति बलेनो और न्यू हुंडई i20; कीमत में अल्ट्रोज तो फीचर्स में i20 भारी

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
हुंडई की ऑल न्यू i20 लॉन्च हो चुकी है। कंपनी ने इसे पहले से ज्यादा प्रीमियम लुक दिया है। ग्राहक की जरूरत के हिसाब से कंपनी ने इसे तीन इंजन वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि भारतीय ऑटो मार्केट में इसका मुकाबला टाटा अल्ट्रोज और मारुति बलेनो से होगा। ऐसे में आप इनमें से कोई प्रीमियम हैचबैक खरीदने जा रहे हैं तब कौन-सी गाड़ी प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशन में आपके बजट में बैठेगी, आइए इनके कम्पेरिजन से जानते हैं।

i20 Vs अल्ट्रोज Vs बलेनो
कार का इंजन

हुंडई ने अपनी न्यू i20 को तीन इंजन ऑप्शन में लॉन्च किया है। इसमें 2 पेट्रोल और एक डीजल इंजन शामिल है। वहीं, टाटा अल्ट्रोज भी पेट्रोल और डीजल इंजन में खरीद सकते हैं। हालांकि, मारुति बलेनो में आपको सिर्फ पेट्रोल इंजन का एकमात्र ऑप्शन मिलेगा।

i20 Vs अल्ट्रोज Vs बलेनो
कार के स्पेसिफिकेशन

इन तीनों हैचबैक की लंबाई-चौड़ाई की बात की जाए तब ये लगभग एक बराबर की नजर आती हैं। i20 का व्हीलबेस ज्यादा बेहतर है, लेकिन कंपनी ने इसके ग्राउंड क्लियरेंस के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी है। हुंडई i20 को 10.25-इंच का टचस्क्रीन इन्फोटेनमेंट सिस्टम भी अलग बनाता है। इसमें सनरूफ और बेहतर साउंड के लिए बोस के स्पीकर भी मिलते हैं।

i20 Vs अल्ट्रोज Vs बलेनो
कार की कीमतें

कार की सभी कीमतें लाख रुपए में है।
कार की सभी कीमतें लाख रुपए में है।

हुंडई i20 की कीमत टाटा अल्ट्रोज और मारुति बलेनो की तुलना में एक लाख रुपए से भी कहीं ज्यादा है। हालांकि, मॉडल, एक्सटीरियर, इंटीरियर और लग्जरी फीचर के चलते ये महंगी नजर नहीं आती। वहीं, सेफ्टी के लिए इसमें 6 एयरबैग्स भी मिलते हैं।

