एक्शन में प्रसाद:भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी 5G की टेस्टिंग, 2025 तक 100 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन और 5 करोड़ टीवी-लैपटॉप के प्रोडक्शन का लक्ष्य

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत की डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था को $1 ट्रिलियन तक पहुंचाना लक्ष्य
  • देश में डिजिटल डिवाइस की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग से 5 लाख रोजगार पैदा होंगे

दूरसंचार और आईटी मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने वर्चुअल CII इवेंट के दौरान भारत को मोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग हब बनाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार की बात को दोहराते हुए कहा कि देश का उद्देश्य डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था को बढ़ाने के लिए फोन, लैपटॉप और टीवी का उत्पादन करना है।

डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था को $1 ट्रिलियन तक पहुंचाना है- प्रसाद

  • प्रसाद ने कहा कि अगले पांच साल में देश में 100 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन, पांच करोड़ टीवी सेट और पांच करोड़ आईटी डिवाइस का प्रोडक्शन करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत जल्द ही 5G टेस्टिंग शुरू करेगा। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि केंद्र अगले पांच वर्षों में भारत की डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था को $1 ट्रिलियन तक पहुंचाना चाहता है।
  • प्रसाद CII वर्चुअल ईवेंट में कहा, "आने वाले पांच सालों में, भारत 100 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन, 5 करोड़ टीवी सेट और लैपटॉप और टैबलेट जैसे 5 करोड़ आईटी हार्डवेयर डिवाइस का प्रोडक्शन शुरू करने जा रहा है।" "भारत को ग्लोबल सप्लाई चेन के एक हिस्से के रूप में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का एक अच्छा केंद्र बनना चाहिए। यही हमारा फोकस है।"

ग्लोबल मार्केट में अपनी मौजूदा हिस्सेदारी 1-26% तक ले जाना है- ICEA

  • इस बीच, इंडिया सेलुलर एंड इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एसोसिएशन (ICEA) ने कहा है कि भारत में नीतिगत हस्तक्षेप के माध्यम से 2025 तक अपने क्युमुलेटिव (cumulative) लैपटॉप और टैबलेट निर्माण क्षमता को 100 बिलियन डॉलर तक बढ़ाने की क्षमता है।
  • ICEA की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि देश में आईटी डिवाइस की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, ग्लोबल मार्केट में अपनी हिस्सेदारी, मौजूदा 1 प्रतिशत से 26 प्रतिशत तक ले जा सकता है।
  • इसके अलावा, डिजिटल डिवाइस के निर्माण से पांच लाख रोजगार पैदा होंगे और इससे विदेशी मुद्रा की आमद 75 बिलियन डॉलर और 2025 तक 1 बिलियन डॉलर से अधिक के निवेश की ओर बढ़ेगी।

