  Hindi News
  Tech auto
  Indian Army Has Created An App Like WhatsApp For Itself, The Army Will Now Use It To Send Secure Messages

आत्मनिर्भर भारत:भारतीय सेना ने खुद के लिए बनाया वॉट्सऐप जैसा ऐप SAI, सुरक्षित मैसेज भेजने के लिए सेना अब इसे इस्तेमाल करेगी

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह एंडॉयड प्लेटफार्म पर एंड-टू-एंड सिक्योर वॉयस, टेक्स्ट और वीडियो कॉलिंग सर्विसेस का सपोर्ट करता है।
  • SAI ऐप को भारतीय सेना ही इस्तेमाल कर सकेगी
  • फिलहाल ऐप गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर उपलब्ध नहीं है

भारत सरकार की आत्मनिर्भर भारत मुहीम के तहत, भारतीय सेना ने 'सिक्योर एप्लीकेशन फॉर द इंटरनेट (SAI)' नाम की एक सुरक्षित मैसेजिंग एप्लिकेशन को डेवलप और लॉन्च किया है। यह एंड्रॉयड प्लेटफार्म पर एंड-टू-एंड सिक्योर वॉयस, टेक्स्ट और वीडियो कॉलिंग सर्विसेस को सपोर्ट करता है। गुरुवार को रक्षा मंत्रालय ने इसकी घोषणा की।

अभी डाउनलोड के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं
यह ऐप कमर्शियली रूप से उपलब्ध मैसेजिंग ऐप जैसे वॉट्सऐप, टेलीग्राम, संवाद और जीआईएमएस (GIMS) की तरह ही है और एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन मैसेजिंग प्रोटोकॉल का उपयोग करता है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया कि- साई लोकल-इन-हाउस सर्वर और कोडिंग के साथ सुरक्षा सुविधाओं पर काम करता है, जिसे उपयोगिता के अनुसार बदला जा सकता है। फिलहाल ये गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर उपलब्ध नहीं है।

फिलहाल ऐप पर काम किया जा रहा है

  • ऐप को कंप्यूटर इमरजेंसी रिस्पांस टीम आफ इंडिया (सीईआरटी-इन) के ऑडिटर और सेना साइबर ग्रुप ने तैयार किया है, और एनआईसी (नेशनल इंफोर्मेटिक्स सेंटर) पर प्लेटफॉर्म को होस्ट करने और आईओएस प्लेटफॉर्म पर काम करने के लिए इंटलेक्चुअल प्रॉपर्टी राइट्स (आईपीआर) फाइल करने की प्रक्रिया पर वर्तमान में काम किया जा रहा है।
  • SAI का उपयोग आर्मी द्वारा किया जाएगा और इस सर्विस के जरिए सुरक्षित मैसेजिंग का लाभ लिया जा सकेगा। रक्षा मंत्री ने ऐप की कार्यक्षमता की समीक्षा करने के बाद ऐप डेवलप करने के लिए कर्नल साई शंकर की सराहना की।
