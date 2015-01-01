पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश में जमकर बिके फोन:तीसरे क्वार्टर के दौरान फोन शिपमेंट में आई 17 फीसदी की बढ़त, टॉप-5 में चार चीनी कंपनियों शामिल

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
तीसरे क्वार्टर के दौरान चीन और अमेरिकी मार्केट में गिरावट देखने को मिली
  • भारतीय टेक मार्केट को फेस्टिव सेल की वजह से ज्यादा मुनाफा हुआ है
  • ऑफलाइन मार्केट की तुलना में ऑनलाइन मार्केट में सेलिंग ज्यादा रही

कोविड महामारी के काले बादल धीरे-धीरे देश की फोन इंडस्ट्री से हट रहे हैं। इंटरनेशनल डेटा कॉरपोरेशन (IDC) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, साल के तीसरे क्वार्टर (जुलाई-सितंबर) में टॉप-3 देशों में भारत 17 फीसदी की ग्रोथ करने वाला एकमात्र बाजार रहा। भारत में 54.3 मिलियन (5.43 करोड़) स्मार्टफोन का शिपमेंट ज्यादा हुआ। इसी दौरान चीन और अमेरिकी मार्केट में गिरावट देखने को मिली।

भारतीय टेक मार्केट फेस्टिव सेल से ज्यादा मुनाफा हुआ है। वहीं, ऑफलाइन मार्केट की तुलना में ऑनलाइन मार्केट में स्मार्टफोन की सेलिंग ज्यादा रही। हालांकि, दोनों बाजार में ग्रोथ देखने को मिली है।

स्मार्टफोन मार्केट बढ़ने के कारण

  • ऑनलाइन रिटेलर्स के शेयर इस दौरान 48% की ग्रोथ के साथ ऑल टाइम हाई पर पहुंच गए। साल-दर-साल के आधार पर 24% की ग्रोथ रही। ज्यादातर ग्राहकों ने इस दौरान ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग को प्राथमिकता दी, क्योंकि यहां पर बैंक ऑफर्स के साथ दूसरे डिस्काउंट भी मिल रहे थे।
  • ऑफलाइन चैनलों ने साल की पहली छमाही के बाद 11% की मीडियम ग्रोथ दर्ज की। नए लॉन्च से ऑफलाइन चैनलों में आपूर्ति की भारी कमी थी।
  • ओरिजनल इक्युपमेंट मैन्युफैक्चरर्स (OEMs) ने कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए। उन्होंने क्वाड-कैमरा, हाई मेगापिक्सेल काउंट्स (48 एमपी और अधिक), अधिक स्टोरेज (64 जीबी और अधिक), बड़ी बैटरी (5000mAh) वाले फोन ज्यादा लॉन्च किए।

भारत में स्मार्टफोन शिपमेंट की टॉप-5 कंपनी

कंपनीशिपमेंट Q3'20मार्केट शेयर Q3'20शिपमेंट Q3'19मार्केट शेयर Q3'19
शाओमी13.525.0%12.627.1%
सैमसंग12.122.3%8.818.8%
वीवो916.7%7.115.2%
रियलमी814.7%6.714.3%
ओप्पो6.111.3%5.511.8%
अन्य5.610.0%5.912.8%
कुल54.3100.0%46.6100.0%

नोट: शिपमेंट की आंकड़े मिलियन में है।

कैनालिस की रिपोर्ट में भी दिखी बढ़त

तीसरे क्वार्टर (जुलाई से सितंबर) के दौरान स्मार्टफोन शिपमेंट में 8 प्रतिशत की ग्रोथ देखने को मिली है। कैनालिस (canalys) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस क्वार्टर के दौरान रिकॉर्ड 50 मिलियन (5 करोड़) यूनिट का शिपमेंट हुआ। ये किसी भी सिंगल क्वार्टर में स्मार्टफोन शिपमेंट का ऑल-टाइम रिकॉर्ड है।

रिकॉर्ड शिपमेंट को लेकर कैनालिस के एनालिस्ट, एडवेट मेरडिकर ने कहा, "स्मार्टफोन की सेल तेजी से बढ़ी है। देश में लंबा लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद बाजार में तेजी दिख रही है। लगभग सभी प्लेटफॉर्म पर स्मार्टफोन की मांग बढ़ी है। खासकर, ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म जैसे फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन ने फेस्टिवल सीजन में रिकॉर्ड स्मार्टफोन सेल किए हैं। यही वजह है कि बाजार फिर से गुलजार हो रहा है।"

