रिपोर्ट:इस साल मोबाइल फोन निर्यात 11.10 हजार करोड़ रु. पहुंचने की उम्मीद, वर्तमान में लगभग 24 देशों में जा रहे भारत में बने फोन

यूएई, अमेरिका, रूस, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और इटली उन टॉप-5 डिस्टीनेशन में शामिल है, जहां भारत के हैंडसेट निर्यात किए जाते हैं।
  • जनवरी से सितंबर 2020 तक भारत में कुल 1.28 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन निर्यात किए गए थे
  • 1.16 करोड़ यूनिट्स के साथ सैमसंग निर्यात में सबसे आगे था, इसमें 98 लाख स्मार्टफोन थे

भारत के मोबाइल फोन निर्यात में लगातार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। हाल ही में आई एक स्टडी के अनुसार, 2020 में भारत के मोबाइल फोन का निर्यात, वैल्यू के अनुसार $1.5 बिलियन (यानी 1110 करोड़ रुपए) के अब तक के सबसे उच्चतम शिपमेंट को रिकॉर्ड करने का अनुमान है, जिनमें से 98% स्मार्टफोन होंगे।

सितंबर 2020 तक कुल 1.28 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन निर्यात किए गए

  • रिसर्च फर्म टेकआर्क के अनुसार, जनवरी से सितंबर 2020 तक भारत में कुल 1.28 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन निर्यात किए गए थे। इसमें से 1.09 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन थे।
  • इसमें कहा गया है कि सैमसंग 1.16 करोड़ यूनिट्स के साथ निर्यात में सबसे आगे ले जाता है, जिनमें से 98 लाख केवल स्मार्टफोन और बाकी फीचर फोन थे।
  • इसके बाद शाओमी का स्थान आता है, जिसके 6 लाख स्मार्टफोन और लावा के केवल 2 लाख स्मार्टफोन थे। टॉप-5 में अन्य स्मार्टफोन निर्यातक वीवो और वनप्लस हैं।

वर्तमान में भारत 24 देशों को निर्यात कर रहा है

  • टेकआर्क के संस्थापक और प्रिंसिपल एनालिस्ट फैजल कावोसा ने कहा, "आज, भारत 24 देशों को निर्यात कर रहा है, जिनमें से कुछ उन्हें फिर से निर्यात कर रहे हैं, जैसे यूएई, जो अन्य बाजारों के लाखों यूजर्स को भारत में बने स्मार्टफोन उपलब्ध कराता है।"
  • यूएई, अमेरिका, रूस, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और इटली उन टॉप-5 डेस्टिनेशन में शामिल है, जहां भारत के हैंडसेट निर्यात किए जाते हैं।
  • उन्होंने कहा कि हाल ही में घोषित प्रोडक्शन-लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव (पीएलआई) योजना, जिसे 10 मोबाइल हैंडसेट निर्माताओं सहित 16 इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स कंपनियों के पक्ष में मंजूरी दी गई थी, वैश्विक मोबाइल बाजार में भारत की स्थिति को और मजबूत करेगा और भारत को मोबाइल प्रोडक्शन का वैश्विक केंद्र बनाने के लिए निर्माताओं के लक्ष्य की प्रशंसा करेगा।

कोविड-19 का निर्यात पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा था

  • कोविड -19 का निर्यात पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा था, तब निर्यात का आंकड़ा जनवरी-मार्च अवधि के 74 लाख यूनिट से गिरकर अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में मात्रा 12 लाख यूनिट तक पहुंच गया था। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही के लिए, निर्यात 42 लाख यूनिट्स पर था, जो सप्लाई चेन और लॉजिस्टिक की बहाली और भारतीय कारखानों में काम की बहाली के कारण रिकवरी के संकेत दे रहा था।
  • ईटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया था कि भारत का हैंडसेट प्रोडक्शन पिछले साल के प्रोडक्शन के करीब है, जो कारखानों में 45 दिनों के बंद के बावजूद 2.14 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। निर्यात बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि पीएलआई द्वारा अप्रूव्ड कंपनियों ने निर्यात लक्ष्यों को पूरा करने के लिए प्रोडक्शन में वृद्धि की है

