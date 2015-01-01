पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिडरेंज स्मार्टफोन:3 दिसंबर को लॉन्च होगा दो सेल्फी कैमरे वाला इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i, जानिए फीचर्स से लेकर कीमत तक सबकुछ

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i में 6.85 इंच का फुल-एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले है जिसमें सेल्फी कैमरा सेटअप के लिए डुअल पंच होल-पंच कट-आउट और 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट है।
  • कंपनी एंड्रॉयड टीवी और एक साउंडबार भी दिसंबर में लॉन्च कर सकती है
  • पाकिस्तान में इसके सिंगल 8GB+128GB मॉडल की लगभग 16,300 रु. है

इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 3 दिसंबर को लॉन्च होगा, कंपनी ने हाल ही में इसकी घोषणा की। इसे पिछले महीने पाकिस्तान में 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज में लॉन्च किया गया था। फोन के इसी वैरिएंट को भारत में लॉन्च किए जाने की उम्मीद है। खास बात यह है कि फोन में एक क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप मिलेगा, जिसमें मेन कैमरे के तौर पर 48-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी सेंसर होगा साथ ही फोन में सेल्फी के लिए दो लेंस दिए गए हैं। फोन ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक हीलियो G90T प्रोसेसर पर काम करेगा।

कंपनी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी घोषणा की है कि इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i को इस साल 3 दिसंबर को भारत में लॉन्च किया जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8 का ही अपग्रेड वैरिएंट है, जिसे अगस्त में लॉन्च किया गया था। कंपनी एक एंड्रॉयड टीवी और एक स्नोकोर-ब्रांडेड साउंडबार भी दिसंबर में लॉन्च कर सकती है, लेकिन अभी तक इसकी तारीखें सामने नहीं आई हैं।

इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i: कीमत (संभावित)

  • जब इंफिनिक्स स्मार्टफोन को पिछले महीने पाकिस्तान में लॉन्च किया गया था, तो इसके सिंगल वैरिएंट 8GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत PKR 34,999 (यानी लगभग 16,300 रुपए) थी।
  • इसे ब्लैक डायमंड, ग्रीन डायमंड और सिल्वर डायमंड कलर ऑप्शन में लॉन्च किया गया है। उम्मीद की जा सकती है कि फोन की कीमत भारत में भी इतनी ही रखी जा सकती है और इन्ही कलर ऑप्शन में पेश किया जा सकता है।

इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i: स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i में 6.85 इंच का फुल-एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले है जिसमें सेल्फी कैमरा सेटअप के लिए डुअल पंच होल-पंच कट-आउट और 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट है।
  • यह एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड XOS7 स्कीन पर काम करता है। स्मार्टफोन में 8GB रैम के साथ ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक हीलियो G90T प्रोसेसर मिलेगा।
  • इसमें 4500mAh की बैटरी मिलेगा और सिक्योरिटी के लिए साइड-माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर दिया गया है।
  • कैमरे की बात करें तो, इंफिनिक्स जीरो 8i में क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप है जिसमें 48-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी लेंस है। इसमें अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल लेंस के साथ 8-मेगापिक्सेल सेंसर, 2-मेगापिक्सेल तीसरा सेंसर और एक एआई सेंसर भी है।
  • वीडियो कॉल और सेल्फी के लिए, स्मार्टफोन में अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल लेंस के साथ 16-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी सेंसर और 8-मेगापिक्सल का सेकेंडरी सेंसर है।

