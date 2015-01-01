पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल मीडिया:वापसी की तैयारी में इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप, क्रिएटर्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म लाया बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम प्रोग्राम

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • फेसबुक फ्यूल वर्चुअल इवेंट में कंपनी के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट ने दी जानकारी
  • इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप, खासतौर से एंड्रॉयड डिवाइसों के लिए बनाया है

इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप की भारत में फेसबुक द्वारा टेस्टिंग की जा रही है। बुधवार को फेसबुक फ्यूल वर्चुअल इवेंट में इंस्टाग्राम के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट विशाल शाह ने इसकी जानकारी दी। नया ऐप 2 एमबी से कम साइज में आएगा। फेसबुक ने शुरुआत में जून 2018 में देश में इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप की टेस्टिंग की थी। हालांकि, यह ऐप इस साल मई में ऑफलाइन हो गया और सितंबर में इसे फिर से शुरू किया गया। नए इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप की टेस्टिंग के अलावा, फोटो और वीडियो शेयरिंग प्लेटफॉर्म अपने 'बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम' प्रोग्राम के दूसरे वर्जन को लाया है, जिसका उद्देश्य क्रिएटर्स को उनकी सोशल उपस्थिति बढ़ाने में मदद करना है।

कई भारतीय भाषाओं को सपोर्ट करेगा ऐप

  • नई इंस्टाग्राम लाइट, विशेष रूप से एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस के लिए बनाई गई है, जिसे कोर इंस्टाग्राम एक्सपीरियंस प्रदान करने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है, जिसमें रील्स, शॉपिंग और आईजीटीवी सहित कुछ फीचर्स हैं। यह कई भारतीय भाषाओं- बंगला, गुजराती, हिंदी, कन्नड़, मलयालम, मराठी, पंजाबी, तमिल और तेलुगु में उपलब्ध होगी।
  • "आज, हम भारत में आईजी लाइट की टेस्टिंग की घोषणा कर रहे हैं, " शाह ने भारत के इवेंट के लिए फेसबुक फ्यूल में अपने मुख्य भाषण के दौरान कहा- "यह भारत में हमारे यूजर्स के लिए उच्च-गुणवत्ता वाले इंस्टाग्राम अनुभव तक पहुंच प्रदान करने के लिए बनाया गया था, भले ही वह किसी भी डिवाइस, प्लेटफॉर्म और नेटवर्क पर हो।"
  • इंस्टाग्राम ने देश में एक रिसर्च किया, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप " कॉम्प्रोमाइज्ड इंटरनेट एक्सपीरियंस, कम मेमोरी वाले फोन और हैवी-साइज ऐप्स के परिणामस्वरूप" था। कंपनी ने कहा कि रिसर्च ने देश में नए लाइट ऐप की टेस्टिंग के लिए संदर्भ निर्धारित किया है।
  • हालांकि, इंस्टाग्राम ने 2018 में मूल इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप के माध्यम से एक समान अनुभव का परीक्षण किया, नए वर्जन में बेहतर गति, प्रदर्शन और जवाबदेही देने का दावा किया गया है। इसे सितंबर में गूगल प्ले पर डाउनलोड के लिए लिस्टेड किया गया था, जैसा कि एंड्रॉयड पुलिस द्वारा रिपोर्ट में बताया है।
  • इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप के साथ, फेसबुक के पास अब अपने रेगुलर ऐप के साथ-साथ मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम के "लाइट" वर्जन भी हैं।

'बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम प्रोग्राम में क्या है खास

  • नए ऐप के साथ, इंस्टाग्राम ने देश में इंस्टाग्राम 'बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम 2.0' क्रिएटर प्रोग्राम लाया है।
  • इसे पहल के अगले वर्जन के रूप में तैयार किया गया है जो नवंबर 2019 में क्रिएटर्स को बढ़ने और उनकी फोटो और वीडियो को जनता को दिखाने में मदद करने के लिए शुरू किया गया था।
  • 'बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम' प्रोग्राम के नए वर्जन का उद्देश्य रील्स सहित सुविधाओं को शामिल करना है।
  • यह छह महीने की अवधि के लिए चलेगा और आंतरिक और बाहरी विशेषज्ञों से मास्टर-क्लास पेश करना जारी रखेगा।
  • प्रोग्राम क्रिएटर्स को सहयोग और सलाह के अवसरों का लाभ उठाने की भी अनुमति देगा।
  • इच्छुक क्रिएटर्स आधिकारिक पोर्टल से 'बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम 2.0' प्रोग्राम के लिए साइन अप कर सकते हैं।
