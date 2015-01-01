पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट:जल्द ही OLED स्क्रीन के साथ आएंगे एपल आईपैड प्रो मॉडल, सैमसंग-एलजी तैयार कर रही डिस्प्ले पैनल

नई OLED स्ट्रक्चर से उम्मीद है कि डिस्प्ले पैनल की लंबी उम्र बढ़ाने के लिए दो से तीन एमिटिंग लेयर्स को जोड़ा जा सकता है। (डेमो इमेज)
  • रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, OLED से पहले आ सकते हैं मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले मॉडल
  • मौजूदा मॉडल मे LCD पैनल मिलता है, जिसे कंपनी लिक्विड रेटिना डिस्प्ले कहती है

एपल अपनी आईपैड लाइनअप की स्क्रीन क्वालिटी लगातार बेहतर से बेहतर करने की कोशिश कर रही है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी 2021 में OLED स्क्रीन के साथ एक नई आईपैड प्रो लाइनअप लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रही है। कंपनी नई लाइनअप, नेक्स्ट जनरेशन आईपैड मॉडल के ठीक बाद लॉन्च कर सकती है, जो मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले के साथ आ सकते हैं।

उम्मीद की जा रही है कि OLED पैनल से आईपैड प्रो मॉडल में हाई ब्राइटनेस मिलेगी, साथ ही बर्न-इन इश्यू की संभावना भी कम होगी। एपल एनालिस्ट मिंग-ची कू ने हाल ही में बताया था कि आईपैड फैमिली 2021 की पहली छमाही में मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले पर जाना शुरू कर देगी। आईपैड प्रो मॉडल को पहले नया ट्रिटमेंट प्राप्त होने की संभावना है, हालांकि यह धीरे-धीरे अन्य आईपैड वर्जन में भी मिलना शुरू होगा।

सैमसंग-एलजी तैयार कर रहे डिस्प्ले

  • दइलेक (TheElec) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सैमसंग डिस्प्ले और एलजी डिस्प्ले वर्तमान में एक नया OLED पैनल विकसित कर रहे हैं जिसे 2021 की दूसरी छमाही में नए आईपैड प्रो मॉडल में लगाया जाएगा। मौजूदा आईपैड प्रो लाइनअप में एलसीडी पैनल का उपयोग किया जाता है जिसे एपल "लिक्विड रेटिना" डिस्प्ले कहती है।
  • सैमसंग डिस्प्ले ने कथित तौर पर आईपैड के लिए नए OLED स्क्रीन का प्रोडक्शन करने के लिए अपनी प्रोडक्शन लाइन को नया रूप दिया है। "कंपनी लाल, हरे और नीले रंग को जमा करने के लिए ओरिजन मटेरियल डिपोजिशन चैंबर में एक डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन चेंबर भी जोड़ रही थी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह फर्म को RGB की एक परत को जमा करने की अनुमति देगा, सब्सट्रेट को उत्पादन लाइन के सामने भेज देगा, जो इसके ऊपर एक एमिटिंग परत को जोड़ देगा।

OLED डिस्प्ले में मिलेगी बेहतर लाइफ

  • नई OLED स्ट्रक्चर से उम्मीद है कि डिस्प्ले पैनल की लंबी उम्र बढ़ाने के लिए दो से तीन एमिटिंग लेयर्स को जोड़ा जा सकता है।
  • सैमसंग डिस्प्ले के समान, एलजी डिस्प्ले भी कथित तौर पर नेक्स्ट जनरेशन आईपैड प्रो लाइनअप के लिए अपने नए OLED पैनल तैयार करने में व्यस्त है।

OLED से पहले आ सकती है मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले

  • OLED पर स्विच करने से पहले, एपल अपनी आईपैड फैमिली के लिए मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले ला सकता है। कई रिपोर्ट्स ने अतीत में सुझाव दिया है कि मिनी-एलईडी आईपैड मॉडल आने वाले महीनों में बड़े पैमाने पर प्रोडक्शन में जा सकते हैं। हालांकि, आईपैड प्रो लाइनअप पहली बार मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले में शिफ्ट हो सकता है। कु ने निवेशकों को अपनी एक रिपोर्ट में बताया कि नई तकनीक नए आईपैड मिनी मॉडल का भी हिस्सा होगी।
  • दइलेक की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि एपल के आईपैड प्रो लाइनअप के लिए OLED को अपनाने में देरी हो सकती है - यह मिनी-एलईडी डिस्प्ले के " एडॉप्शन के पैमाने" पर निर्भर करता है। इसमें यह भी उल्लेख किया गया है कि मिनी-एलईडी आईपैड प्रो 2021 की पहली छमाही तक पहुंच सकता है।
