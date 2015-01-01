पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईफोन 12 सीरीज पर ऑफर:12 मिनी और 12 प्रो मैक्स को 6000 रुपए कम में खरीदने का मौका, जानिए क्या है पूरा ऑफर?

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • दोनों फोन में कंपनी ने नए A14 बायोनिक चिप का इस्तेमाल किया है
  • इन दोनों फोन पर HDFC बैंक कई शानदार ऑफर लेकर आई है

आईफोन 12 मिनी और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स की सेलिंग अब भारतीय बाजार में शुरू हो चुकी है। दोनों नए मॉडल की प्री-बुकिंग बीते सप्ताह आईफोन 12 और आईफोन 12 प्रो के बाद शुरू हुई थी। दोनों फोन में कंपनी ने नए A14 बायोनिक चिप का इस्तेमाल किया है। वहीं, ये iOS 14 पर रन करते हैं। इन फोन पर HDFC बैंक कई शानदार ऑफर लेकर आई है।

आईफोन 12 सीरीज की खास बातें

  • इस सीरीज के सभी आईफोन 6 मीटर पानी में आधे घंटे तक डूब रहने के बाद भी काम करेंगे।
  • आईफोन 12 सीरीज की ड्रॉप परफॉर्मेंस 4 गुना बेहतर की गई है। यानी ये आईफोन 11 की तुलना में ज्यादा मजबूत है।
  • फोन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए इसमें सिरेमिक शील्ड का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

आईफोन 12 मिनी और 12 प्रो मैक्स की कीमत

आईफोन 12 मिनी की शुरूआती कीमत 64GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट के लिए 69,000 रुपए है। ये फोन 128GB और 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट में भी उपलब्ध है। वहीं, आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स की शुरूआती कीमत 128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट के लिए 1,29,900 रुपए है। इसे 256GB और 512GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट में खरीद सकते हैं। यूएस की तुलना में ये फोन भारत में महंगे हैं

आईफोन मॉडलभारतयूस
आईफोन 12 मिनी 64GB69,900 रुपए$699
आईफोन 12 मिनी 128GB74,900 रुपए$749
आईफोन 12 मिनी 256GB84,900 रुपए$849
आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स 128GB1,29,900 रुपए$1,099
आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स 256GB1,39,900 रुपए$1,119
आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स 512GB1,59,900 रुपए$1,399

आईफोन 12 मिनी और 12 प्रो मैक्स पर सेल ऑफर

एक्सचेंज ऑफर के चलते कंपनी आईफोन 12 मिनी पर पर 22,000 और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स पर 34,000 रुपए तक की छूट दे रही है। इसके साथ, आईफोन 12 मिनी HDFC क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदने पर 6,000 रुपए तक की छूट और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स पर 5,000 रुपए तक की छूट मिल रही है। HDFC डेबिट कार्ड पर भी 1,500 रुपए का बेनीफिट मिल रहा है।

आईफोन 12 मिनी के स्पेसिफिकेशन

इसमें 5.4-इंच सुपर रेटिना XDR डिस्प्ले दिया है। इसका रेजोल्यूशन 2340x1080 पिक्सल है। ये 5G कनेक्टिविटी को सपोर्ट करता है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने अपने iOS को भी ऑप्टिमाइज्ड किया है। फोन में A14 बायोनिक चिप दी है।

फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल के डुअल-रियर कैमरा दिए हैं। इनमें एक वाइड लेंस और दूसरा अल्ट्रा वाइड लेंस है। अल्ट्रा वाइड लेंस 120 डिग्री तक का एरिया कवर करता है। आईफोन 11 की तुलना में इसकी लो लाइट फोटोग्राफी क्वालिटी को 27 फीसदी बेहतर किया गया है। इसमें नया स्मार्ट HDR 3 कैमरा फीचर दिया है। सेल्फी के लिए 12 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा। ये 15 वॉट की वायरलेस चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करता है।

आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स के स्पेसिफिकेशन

इसमें 6.7-इंच का सुपर रेटिना XDR OLED डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन दी है। इसका रेजोल्यूशन 2778x1284 पिक्सल है। इसमें भी A14 बायोनिक चिप दी है, जो 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आती है। फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा दिया है। जिसमें दो वाइड एंगल सेंसर और एक टेलीफोटो सेंसर है। ये 5X जूम को सपोर्ट करता है। सेल्फी के लिए 12 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया है। इसे भी 8GB, 256GB और 512GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट में खरीद सकते हैं।

कंपनी का कहना है कि फोन की बैटरी से 20 घंटे वीडियो कॉलिंग, 12 घंटे वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग, 80 घंटे म्यूजिक सुन सकते हैं। फोन को सिल्वर, ग्रेफाइट, गोल्ड और पेसिफिक ब्लू कलर वैरिएंट में खरीद सकते हैं।

