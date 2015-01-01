पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea Reliance Jio Recharge Plans News; All You Need To Know About 2 GB+ Per Day Plans

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डेली 2GB डाटा:आपको भी होती है इतने डाटा की जरूरत? तो जानिए जियो, एयरटेल, वोडाफोन-आइडिया के सभी प्लान की डिटेल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश की सभी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने यूजर्स की जरूरत और डिमांड के हिसाब से डाटा पैक तैयार किए हैं। इसमें महीने में फिक्स डाटा से लेकर डेली डाटा मिलने वाले कई प्लान शामिल हैं। ऐसे में हम यहां डेली 2GB डाटा देने वाला प्लान के बारे में बता रहे हैं। आप इस एक खबर में रिलायंस जियो, एयरटेल, वोडाफोन-आइडिया के डेली 2GB डाटा सभी प्लान्स के बारे में जान पाएंगे। बीएसएनल के जोन और सर्कल के हिसाब से प्लान रहते हैं, इसलिए उसके प्लान की बात नहीं करेंगे।

1. रिलायंस जियो
डेली 2GB डाटा वाले प्लान

रिलायंस जियो के पास डेली 2GB डाटा वाले कुल 6 प्लान है। इसमें सबसे सस्ता प्लान 249 रुपए का है। वहीं, सबसे महंगा प्लान 2599 रुपए का है। ये डाटा प्लान 28 दिन की वैलिडिटी से लेकर 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी तक आते हैं। सभी प्लान की डिटेल देखें...

प्लानवैलिडिटीडाटाFUP
24928 दिन561000
44456 दिन1122000
59984 दिन1683000
59856 दिन1122000
2399365 दिन73012000
2599365 दिन730+1012000

सभी डाटा प्लान में जियो से जियो पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी। वहीं, अन्य नेटवर्क के लिए FUP मिनट दिए जाएंगे। इन पर जियो के सभी ऐप्स का सब्सक्रिप्शन फ्री मिलेगा। 598 रुपए और 2599 रुपए वाले प्लान पर डिज्नीप्लस हॉटस्टार का सब्सक्रिप्शन भी मिलेगा।

2. एयरटेल
डेली 2GB डाटा वाले प्लान

एयरटेल के पास डेली 2GB डाटा वाले कुल 7 प्लान है। इसमें सबसे सस्ता प्लान 298 रुपए का है। वहीं, सबसे महंगा प्लान 2698 रुपए का है। ये डाटा प्लान 28 दिन की वैलिडिटी से लेकर 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी तक आते हैं। सभी प्लान की डिटेल देखें...

प्लानवैलिडिटीडाटा
29828 दिन56
34928 दिन56
44956 दिन112
59956 दिन112
69884 दिन168
2498365 दिन730
2698365 दिन730

एयरटेल अपने इन सभी डाटा प्लान में सभी नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग दे रही है। इसके साथ इन प्लान पर डिज्नीप्लस हॉटस्टार सब्सक्रिप्शन, विंक म्यूजिक सब्सक्रिप्शन, एयरटेल एक्सस्ट्रीम प्रीमियम सर्विस, फ्री ऑनलाइन कोर्सस और फास्टटैग के लिए 150 रुपए का कैशबैक जैसे कई ऑफर्स भी दे रही है। सभी प्लान पर ये सुविधाएं नहीं मिलेंगी, लेकिन विंक म्यूजिक, एयरटेल एक्सस्ट्रीम सर्विस और फास्टटैग का फायदा सभी पर मिलेगा।

3. वोडाफोन-आइडिया
डेली 2GB डाटा वाले प्लान

वोडाफोन-आइडिया के पास डेली 2GB डाटा वाले कुल 4 प्लान है। इसमें सबसे सस्ता प्लान 595 रुपए का है। वहीं, सबसे महंगा प्लान 2595 रुपए का है। ये डाटा प्लान 56 दिन की वैलिडिटी से लेकर 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी तक आते हैं। सभी प्लान की डिटेल देखें...

प्लानवैलिडिटीडाटा
59556 दिन112
79584 दिन168
81984 दिन168
2595365 दिन730

वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान में सभी नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग मिलती है। इसके साथ ZEE5 का एक साल के लिए फ्री प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलता है। साथ ही, यूजर्स इन प्लान में Vi मूवीज एंड TV का भी एक्सेस कर पाएंगे। यदि आप वीक में पूरी 2GB डेटा इस्तेमाल नहीं करते हैं तब हर सप्ताह रोलओवर होगा, जिसे आप ZEE5 पर इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें