  • Kabira Mobility Launches KM3000 & KM4000; India's Fastest Electric Bikes; Price, Specifications & Features

इंडिया फास्टेस्ट ई-बाइक:गोवा की कंपनी ने KM3000 और KM4000 बाइक लॉन्च की, सिंगल चार्ज पर 150km दौड़ेगी; 2 घंटे में फुल चार्ज हो जाएगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
गोवा बेस्ड स्टार्टअप कबीरा मोबिलिटी (Kabira Mobility) ने दो हाई स्पीड इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक लॉन्च की हैं। इन बाइक्स के नाम KM3000 और KM4000 हैं। कंपनी का दावा है कि ये देश की सबसे तेज दौड़ने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक भी है। दोनों बाइक पूरी तरह ईकोफ्रेंडली हैं। कंपनी ने इन्हें स्पोर्टी लुक दिया है। ये 0 से 40km की स्पीड 3.1 सेकंड में पकड़ लेती है।

दोनों बाइक की बुकिंग 20 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। कंपनी शुरुआत में इनकी बिक्री दिल्ली, मुंबई, अहमदाबाद, पुणे, हैदराबाद, बेंगलुरु, चेन्नई, गोवा और धारवाड़ में करेगी। KM3000 की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1,26,990 रुपए और KM4000 की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1,36,990 रुपए है।

बाइक रेंज को आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा: सीईओ
लॉन्चिंग इवेंट के दौरान कंपनी के सीईओ, जयबीर एस सिवाच ने कहा कि हमें मेड इन इंडिया हाई स्पीड इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक लॉन्च करने की खुशी है। इन बाइक में बेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। हम अपने पोर्टफोलिया में कई प्रोडक्ट्स को लॉन्च करेंगे। साथ ही, बाइक की रेंज का भी बढ़ाएंगे। इन बाइक्स से पर्यावरण को किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होगा।

दोनों में 3 राइडिंग मोड मिलेंगे
KM3000 में कंपनी ने 4kWh बैटरी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसमें BLDC (ब्रशलैस DC इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर) दी गई है। बाइक ईको मोड में 120KM, सिटी रेंज में 95km और स्पोर्ट्स मोड में 60km तक दौड़ती है। दूसरी तरफ, KM4000 में 4.4kWh की बैटरी मिलेगा। इसमें 8kW मोटर दी है। बाइक ईको मोड में 150km, सिटी रेंज में 110km और स्पोर्ट्स मोड में 90km दौड़ती है। दोनों बाइक की टॉप स्पीड 120km/h है।

बूस्ट चार्जर से 2 घंटे में फुल चार्ज
दोनों बाइक्स चार्जिंग के दो मोड मिलेंगे। ईको चार्जिंग मोड में ये 6.30 घंटे में चार्ज होती है। वहीं, बूस्ट चार्जर से इसे 2 घंटे में चार्ज किया जा सकता है। दोनों बाइक में स्पीड कंट्रोल के लिए सिंगल डिस्क ब्रेक मिलते हैं।

