पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेक गाइड:सभी कीबोर्ड में होती हैं 12 फंक्शन Key, जानिए F1 से F12 तक के बटन किस काम में आते हैं?

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक फुल साइज कीबोर्ड में 101 से लेकर 105 तक की (Key) होती है। हालांकि, कॉम्पैक्ट सिस्टम या लैपटॉप में इन Key की संख्या कम होती जा रही है। कीबोर्ड कितना भी छोटा हो उसमें अल्फाबेट के साथ फंक्शन Key जरूर होती है। ये 12 फंक्शन Key F1 से लेकर F12 तक होती है। हम आपको इन्ही फंक्शन Key के काम के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

कीबोर्ड की फंक्शन Key की डिटेल

F1 : जब कम्प्यूटर ऑन किया जाता है, उस वक्त इस बटन को दबाने पर सिस्टम के सेटअप में पहुंच जाते हैं। यहां से बूट प्रॉसेस या दूसरे सेटिंग्स को चेंज किया जा सकता है।

F2 : इस Key की मदद से आप किसी भी फाइल को रीनेम कर सकते हैं। खास बात है कि बहुत सारी फाइल का एक जैसा नाम करना हो तब सभी को सिलेक्ट करके इस की तो दबाने से नाम बदल सकते हैं। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में इस Key को प्रेस करने पर फाइल का प्रिंट प्रिव्यू देख सकते हैं।

F3 : विंडोज में इस Key के इस्तेमाल से सर्च बॉक्स ओपन किया जाता है। यानी आप किसी फाइल या फोल्डर को सर्च कर सकते हैं। MS DOS में इसे प्रेस करने पर पहले टाइप की गई कमांड दोबारा टाइप हो जाती है।

F4 : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में इस Key को प्रेस करने पर पिछला काम रिपीट हो जाता है, जैसे- जो शब्द पहले टाइप किया था वह फिर से हो जाएगा, जो शब्द बोल्ड किया है वह फिर से हो जाएगा।

F5 : कम्प्यूटर को रिफ्रेश करने के काम आता है। इससे फाइल ऑटो अरेंज हो जाती है। पावरपॉइंट में इसे प्रेस करने से स्लाइड शो शुरू होता है।

F6 : इसको प्रेस करने से विंडोज में खुले फोल्डर्स के कंटेंट दिखने लगते हैं। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में खुले कई सारे डॉक्युमेंट्स को एक-एक करके देखने के लिए Control+Shift+F6 का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

F7 : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में अगर इस Key को प्रेस करने के बाद कुछ भी टाइप करेंगे तो उस शब्द की स्पेलिंग चेक होने लगेगी।

F8 : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में टेक्स्ट को सिलेक्ट करने के लिए इस Key का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

F9 : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट आउटलुक में ई-मेल भेजने या रिसीव करने के लिए इस Key का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। कई लैपटॉप में इसकी मदद से स्क्रीन की ब्राइटनेस को भी कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है।

F10 : किसी भी सॉफ्टवेयर में काम करते हुए इस Key को दबाते ही मेन्यू खुल जाता है। इसके अलावा Shift के साथ F10 प्रेस करने पर यह माउस के राइट क्लिक का काम करता है।

F11 : इंटरनेट ब्राउजर्स में फुल स्क्रीन व्यू करने के लिए इस Key का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

F12 : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट वर्ड में इस Key प्रेस करने से Savs As का ऑप्शन खुल जाता है। Shift के साथ F12 प्रेस करने पर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट फाइल सेव हो जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें