पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Vingajoy SP 6560 5W Bluetooth Speaker Review| Lightweight And Premium Looking Vingajoy SP 6560 Bluetooth Speaker Provides Strong Sound Output, Rival Of Mi Outdoor Speaker

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्स्ट ओपिनियन:लाइटवेट और प्रीमियम दिखने वाले विंगाजॉय SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर में मिलता है दमदार साउंड आउटपुट, Mi आउटडोर स्पीकर से है मुकाबला

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्पीकर में न सिर्फ अच्छा-खासा प्ले टाइम मिलता है बल्कि इसमें मेटल फिनिश मिल जाती है, जो इसे प्रीमियम फील देती है।
  • विंगाजॉय SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, फ्लिपकार्ट पर 1095 रुपए में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है
  • Mi आउटडोर ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की कीमत 1399 रु. (फ्लिपकार्ट/ऑफिशियल साइट) है।

वैसे तो बाजार में पॉकेट स्पीकर की काफी बड़ी रेंज मौजूद है लेकिन एक प्रीमियम और स्टाइलिश दिखने वाले पॉकेट स्पीकर की चुनिंदा ऑप्शन ही उपलब्ध हैं और उन्हीं में से एक है विंगाजॉय का SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर। कीमत देखकर ही अंदाजा लग जाता है कि कंपनी ने इसे ऐसे ग्राहकों के लिए डिजाइन किया है, जो एक अफोर्डेबल प्राइस पॉइंट में स्टाइलिश पॉकेट स्पीकर खरीदना चाहते हैं।

स्पीकर में न सिर्फ अच्छा-खासा प्ले टाइम मिलता है बल्कि इसमें मेटल फिनिश मिल जाती है, जो इसे प्रीमियम फील देती है। इसे कहीं भी कभी यूज किया जा सकता है। तो चलिए इसके फर्स्ट ओपिनियन से जानते हैं विंगाजॉय के इस स्पीकर में क्या नया है, कौन से फीचर्स इसे खास बनाते हैं और बाजार में इसका मुकाबला किससे होगा।

विंगाजॉय SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर: कितनी है कीमत?

स्पीकर चार अलग-अलग कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है।
स्पीकर चार अलग-अलग कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है।
  • वैसे को स्पीकर की वास्तविक कीमत 1599 रुपए है लेकिन फ्लिपकार्ट पर यह 1095 रुपए कीमत के साथ उपलब्ध है।
  • ई-कॉमर्स साइट कई तरह के ऑफर्स भी दे रही है, जैसे फेडरल बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 10% ऑफ और नो-ईएमआई कॉस्ट की सुविधा।

11 हजार से कम कीमत के टेक्नो कैमॉन 16 में है 64MP कैमरा, इसी कीमत के रेडमी 9 प्राइम-रियलमी 5i से काफी बड़ा है इसका डिस्प्ले

विंगाजॉय SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर: क्या है इसका बेस्ट पार्ट?

पहला: स्टाइलिश लुक

  • बॉक्स ओपन करते ही सबसे पहले नजर जाती है इसके फिजिकल अपीयरेंस पर। हमारे पास रिव्यू के लिए इसके रेड कलर वैरिएंट आया, जो देखने में काफी अच्छा है।
  • मेटल मैट फिनिश इसके लुक को ओर स्टाइलिश और अट्रैक्टिव बना देती है। वैसे स्पीकर चार अलग-अलग कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है।

सिर्फ 128GB स्टोरेज में उपलब्ध है वीवो V20 SE स्मार्टफोन, महंगे फोन का फील देता है इसका ग्लॉसी बैक पैनल

दूसरा: पावरफुल साउंड

  • स्पीकर ऑन करते हैं समझ में आता है कि यह सिर्फ दिखने में छोटा है लेकिन एक छोटे रूम के लिए इसमें अच्छा-खासा साउंड मिलता है।
  • घर पर बर्थडे पार्टी हो या किटी पार्टी, डांस-मस्ती के लिए इसे बेशक इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। इसमें 5W का साउंड आउटपुट मिलता है।

तीसरा: लंबा प्ले टाइम

  • इस छोटे से पॉकेट स्पीकर में इनबिल्ट 400 एमएएच की रिचार्जेबल बैटरी लगी है। एक बार फुल चार्ज करने पर इसमें लगातार 8 घंटे म्यूजिक एंजॉय किया जा सकता है।
  • छोटा साइज होने से इसे कहीं भी कभी भी यूज किया जा सकता है। इसकी वर्किंग भी बेहद आसान है। इसे ब्लूटूथ के जरिए स्मार्टफोन से कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है। इसमें 11 मीटर की रेंज मिलती है।
  • इसकी लंबाई 10 सेमी. चौड़ाई 4.5 सेमी. और ऊंचाई सिर्फ 5 सेमी. है। यह लाइटवेट तो ही है साथ ही इसे आईफोन, लैपटॉप और किसी भी एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस के साथ आसानी से कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है।

वायरलेस FM सपोर्ट करता है आईटेल का पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, सिंगल चार्ज में 6 घंटे तक सुन सकते हैं गाने

विंगाजॉय SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर: बाजार में किससे है मुकाबला?

एमआई आउटडोर 5W ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की कीमत फ्लिपकार्ट और ऑफिशियल साइट दोनों जगह ही 1399 रुपए है।
एमआई आउटडोर 5W ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की कीमत फ्लिपकार्ट और ऑफिशियल साइट दोनों जगह ही 1399 रुपए है।
  • वैसे तो बाजार में इसके कई सारे कॉम्पीटिटर्स हैं लेकिन यह एमआई के 5W आउटडोर ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर को कड़ी चुनौती देता है।
  • एमआई आउटडोर 5W ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की कीमत फ्लिपकार्ट और ऑफिशियल साइट दोनों जगह ही 1399 रुपए है।
  • इसमें भी 5W का साउंड आउटपुट मिलता है लेकिन कनेक्टिविटी के लिए लेटेस्ट ब्लूटूथ 5.0 वर्जन की सुविधा मिलती है।
  • इसके अलावा इसमें वॉयस असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट के साथ वॉटर रेजिस्टेंट के लिए IPX5 रेटिंग भी दी गई है, जो विंगाजॉय के स्पीकर में नहीं मिलती।
  • एमआई के स्पीकर में 20 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ मिलती है जबकि विंगाजॉय के SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर में सिर्फ 8 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ मिलती है।
  • यानी देखा जाए तो एमआई का स्पीकर कई मायनों में विंगाजॉय के SP-6560 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर से बेहतर है लेकिन लुक्स की बात की जाए तो अपनी प्रीमियम अपील की बदौलत विंगाजॉय का स्पीकर यहां बेहतर नजर आता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें