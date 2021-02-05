पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थार ग्राहक ध्यान दें:महिंद्रा को डीजल वैरिएंट वाली 1577 यूनिट्स में खराबी का डर, कंपनी ने सभी को वापस मंगाया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
महिंद्रा ने अपनी ऑल न्यू थार की 1,577 यूनिट्स को रिकॉल किया है। कंपनी ने बताया कि न्यू थार के डीजल वैरिएंट के इंजन में कुछ पुर्जे बदलने है। कंपनी के प्लांट की मशीन में गड़बड़ी के चलते ये पुर्जे खराब लग गए। उसके मुताबिक, 7 सितंबर से 25 दिसंबर, 2020 के बीच में जिन यूनिट्स का प्रोडक्शन हुआ है, सिर्फ उन्हीं में खराबी है।

महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने बताया कि प्रोडक्शन प्लांट में एक मशीन की सेटिंग में गलती के चलते डीजल थार के कुछ इंजनों की क्वालिटी प्रभावित हो सकती है। रिकॉल की गई थार की सभी यूनिट्स को फ्री ठीक किया जाएगा। गाड़ी की खराबी सही करने के बाद उसके ओनर से संपर्क किया जाएगा।

महिंद्रा थार का इंजन और गियरबॉक्स

  • न्यू जनरेशन थार में पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन ऑप्शन मिलते हैं। पेट्रोल इंजन एक 2.0-लीटर, चार-सिलेंडर टर्बो-पेट्रोल है जो 152 एचपी और 300 एनएम (ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स के साथ 320 एनएम) जनरेट करता है।
  • डीजल इंजन 2.2-लीटर, चार-सिलेंडर, टर्बोचार्ज्ड यूनिट के साथ आता है, जो 132 एचपी और 300 एनएम जनरेट करता है। दोनों इंजनों में 6-स्पीड मैनुअल और 6-स्पीड ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स विकल्प मिलते हैं।

न्यू थार के फीचर्स

थार में सिल्वर एक्सेंट के साथ ऑल-ब्लैक थीम दी है। इसमें 6-सीटर और 4-सीटर लेआउट मिलता है। एंड्रॉइड ऑटो, एपल कारप्ले और नेविगेशन, क्रूज कंट्रोल के साथ 7.0 इंच टचस्क्रीन इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम जैसे फीचर्स दिए हैं। इसके AX वैरिएंट की शुरुआती एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 12,10,337 रुपए और LX वैरिएंट की शुरुआती एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 12,79,338 रुपए है।

