पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Google Chrome, Firefox, Other Browsers Impacted By Widespread Malware Campaign: Microsoft

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का अलर्ट:गूगल क्रोम, फायरफॉक्स या दूसरे वेब ब्राउजर पर आया मैलवेयर; अगस्त तक डेली 30 हजार डिवाइसेस पर अटैक किया

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी के मुताबिक एड्रोजेक नाम का मैलवेयर इस साल मई में आया था
  • माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने इस साल करीब 159 यूनिक डोमेन को ट्रैक किया है

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने ब्राउजर इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर्स के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि गूगल क्रोम, फायरफॉक्स या दूसरे वेब ब्राउजर का इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर सावधान हो जाएं, क्योंकि इन वेब ब्राउजर में मैलवेयर आ चुका है। इसके आने से खतरा बढ़ गया है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने इस साल करीब 159 यूनिक डोमेन को ट्रैक किया है, जो औसतन 17300 यूनिक यूआरएल को होस्ट कर रहे हैं। उसने बताया कि एड्रोजेक (Adrozek) नाम का मैलवेयर इस साल मई में आया था। अगस्त तक इसने डेली करीब 30 हजार से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस पर अटैक किया है।

नए मैलवेयर कैंपेन का उद्देश्य यूजर्स के सर्च रिजल्ट पर मैलवेयर वाले विज्ञापनों की सर्विस देकर एफिलिएटेड पेज तक ले जाना है। हालांकि, इसको शुरू करने के लिए मैलवेयर चुपचाप खराब ब्राउजर एक्सटेंशन को जोड़ता है और वेबपेज में विज्ञापन डालने के लिए ब्राउजर सेटिंग्स बदलता है।

ऐसे हो जाता है डाउनलोड
एड्रोजक मैलवेयर दूसरों से काफी अलग है। यह डिवाइस में ड्राइव-बाय डाउनलोड से इन्स्टॉल हो जाता है। जिसमें इंस्टॉलर फाइल नाम setup_.exe होता है। जब इस फाइल को रन करते हैं तो इंस्टॉलर अस्थायी फोल्डर में एक सेटअप फाइल नाम के साथ एक .exe फाइल को छोड़ देता है। यह पेलोड एक वैध ऑडियो-संबंधित सॉफ्टवेयर की तरह लगता है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट टीम ने इसे विशेष रूप से गूगल क्रोम पर नोट किया है। यह आम तौर पर डिफॉल्ट "क्रोम मीडिया राउटर" एक्सटेंशन को संशोधित करता है। इसी तरह, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऐज और यानडेस्क ब्राउजर पर यह वैध एक्सटेंशन के आईडी का उपयोग करता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें