ग्लोबल NCAP टेस्ट:मारुति एस-प्रेसो को क्रैश टेस्ट में नहीं मिला कोई स्टार, जानिए हुंडई i10 निओस और किआ सेल्टॉस हैं कितना सुरक्षित?

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  • सभी कारों का 64 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार पर क्रैश टेस्ट किया
  • कैश टेस्ट के बाद एडल्ट और चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए अलग-अलग रेटिंग दी

अब कार खरीदने से पहले हर कस्टमर ये जरूर जानना चाहता है कि वो कितनी सुरक्षित है? ग्लोबल NCAP (न्यू कार असेसमेंट प्रोग्राम) अपने क्रैश टेस्ट में कार को उसकी सेफ्टी के लिए स्टार देती है। इसमें एडल्ट और चाइल्ड सेफ्टी को लेकर अलग-अलग रेटिंग दी जाती है। ऐसे में अब ग्लोबल NCAP ने हुंडई ग्रैंड i10 निओस, मारुति सुजुकी एस-प्रेसो और किआ सेल्टॉस का क्रैश टेस्ट किया है। आप भी जानिए ये कार कितनी सुरक्षित हैं।

मारुति सुजुकी एस-प्रेसो क्रैश टेस्ट
मारुति सुजुकी एस-प्रेसो का 64 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार पर क्रैश टेस्ट किया। इस दौरान कार जब ऑब्जेक्ट से टकराई तो आगे की तरफ से उसके परखच्चे उड़ गए। ड्राइवर सीट एयरबैग ने प्रॉपर काम किया। टेस्ट में ग्लोबल NCAP ने इस कार को एडल्ट के लिए कोई स्टार नहीं दिया। यानी इसे जीरो स्टार मिले। वहीं, चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए कार को 2 स्टार रेटिंग दी गई।

हुंडई ग्रैंड i10 निओस क्रैश टेस्ट
हुंडई ग्रैंड i10 निओस का 64 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार पर क्रैश टेस्ट किया। इस दौरान कार जब ऑब्जेक्ट से टकराई तो आगे की तरफ से उसके परखच्चे उड़ गए। ड्राइवर और पैसेंजर सीट पर दिए एयरबैग ने प्रॉपर काम किया। टेस्ट में ग्लोबल NCAP ने इस कार को एडल्ट के लिए 2 स्टार रेटिंग दी। वहीं, चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए कार को 2 स्टार रेटिंग दी गई।

किआ सेल्टॉस क्रैश टेस्ट
किआ सेल्टॉस का 64 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार पर क्रैश टेस्ट किया। इस दौरान कार जब ऑब्जेक्ट से टकराई तो आगे की तरफ से उसके परखच्चे उड़ गए। ड्राइवर और पैसेंजर सीट पर दिए एयरबैग ने प्रॉपर काम किया। टेस्ट में ग्लोबल NCAP ने इस कार को एडल्ट के लिए 3 स्टार रेटिंग दी। वहीं, चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए कार को 2 स्टार रेटिंग दी गई।

कैसे किया जाता है क्रैश टेस्ट?
ग्लोबल NCAP द्वारा अब भारत में बिकने वाली सभी कंपनियों का क्रैश टेस्ट किया जाता है। इस टेस्ट के लिए कार में डमी का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। ये डमी इंसान की तरह तैयार किया जाता है। टेस्ट के दौरान गाड़ी को फिक्स स्पीड से किसी हार्ड ऑब्जेक्ट के साथ टकराया जाता है। इस दौरान कार में 4 से 5 डमी का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। बैक सीट पर बच्चे की डमी होती है। ये चाइल्ड सेफ्टी सीट पर फिक्स की जाती है। क्रैश टेस्ट के बाद कार के एयरबैग ने काम किया या नहीं, डमी कितनी डैमेज हुई। इन सब के आधार पर रेटिंग दी जाती है।

