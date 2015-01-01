पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारुति की योजना:अगले साल डीजल इंजन में फिर करेगी वापसी, ऐसे इंजन को लेकर डिमांड तेज हुई

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • नए मानक लागू होने के बाद कई कंपनियों ने डीजल मॉडल बंद कर दिए थे
  • अगले साल फेस्टिव सीजन से BS6 डीजल इंजन पेश करने का प्लान

देश की सबसे बड़ी कार मैन्युफैक्चरर कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया एक बार फिर डीजल इंजन में वापसी करने वाली है। इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक, डीजल इंजन को लेकर ग्राहकों की डिमांड तेजी से बढ़ रही है। खासकर मल्टीपर्पज व्हीकल की डिमांड ज्यादा हो रही है। ऐसे में मारुति अगले साल डीजल इंजन में फिर वापसी करेगी।

इस साल अप्रैल से BS6 उत्सर्जन मानक लागू होने के बाद व्हीकल इंडस्ट्री की प्रमुख कंपनी ने डीजल मॉडल बंद कर दिए थे। सूत्रों ने बताया कि मारुति ने अपने मानेसर के पावरट्रेन प्लांट को अपग्रेड करना शुरू कर दिया है, जिससे वह अगले साल के मध्य या फेस्टिव सीजन से BS6 डीजल इंजन पेश करना शुरू कर सके।

अर्टिगा और विटारा से हो सकती है शुरुआत
सूत्रों ने बताया कि कंपनी अर्टिगा और विटारा ब्रेजा मॉडलों में BS6 अनुकूल डीजल पावरट्रेन का प्रयोग कर घरेलू बाजार में इसकी शुरुआत कर सकती है। मारुति ने डीजल इंजन में फिर उतरने के लिए कोई विशेष वजह नहीं बताई है।

इस बारे में मारुति के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, "हम भविष्य की प्रौद्योगिकियों के बारे में कोई संकेत नहीं दे सकते।" सूत्रों ने कहा कि कंपनी अपने मानेसर प्लांट के मौजूदा सेट-अप को अपग्रेड करने की तैयारी कर रही है। पहले कंपनी ने इसी प्लांट में ही विकसित 1,500cc के BS6 उत्सर्जन मानक के डीजल इंजन उतारे थे।

पहले कुछ मॉडल में आता था डीजल इंजन
कंपनी ने कुछ समय के लिए इस पावरट्रेन का इस्तेमाल अपनी मध्यम आकार की सेडान सियाज और अर्टिगा में किया था। बाद में उसने डीजल इंजन को बंद कर दिया था। उस समय कंपनी के अन्य मॉडलों जैसे विटारा ब्रेजा, डिजायर, स्विफ्ट, एस-क्रॉस और बलेनो में फिएट का 1,300cc का इंजन लगा था। फिलहाल कंपनी की BS6 अनुकूल समूची मॉडल सीरीज में एक लीटर, 1.2 लीटर और 1.5 लीटर का पेट्रोल इंजन लगा है।

कंपनी कुछ मॉडलों के सीएनजी वॉल्यूम की भी बिक्री करती है। मारुति के चेयरमैन आर सी भार्गव ने 26 अप्रैल, 2019 को घोषणा की थी कि कंपनी एक अप्रैल, 2020 से अपने पोर्टफोलियो से डीजल कारों को हटा देगी।

