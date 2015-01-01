पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीडियाटेक का नया 5G प्रोसेसर:मिड बजट स्मार्टफोन के लिए डायमेनसिटी 700 प्रोसेसर बनाया, करीब 18000 रु वाले फोन में होगा यूज

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
मीडियाटेक के इस प्रोसेसर का इस्तेमाल 2021 के पहले क्वार्टर में लॉन्च होने वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन में किया जा सकता है
  • मॉडेम के तौर पर इस प्रोसेसर की डाउनलोड स्पीड 2.77Gbps तक है
  • ये डुअल 5G सिम को सपोर्ट और इस्तेमाल करने की सुविधा देगा

मीडियाटेक ने अपनी एग्जीक्यूटिव वर्चुअल समित 2020 में डायमेनसिटी 700 प्रोसेसर को पेश किया। ये 7nm 5G चिपसेट के तैयार किया गया गया सबसे लेटेस्ट प्रोसेसर है। कंपनी का कहना है कि इसे स्मार्टफोन मास मार्केट के लिए तैयार किया गया है। नया सिस्टम-ऑन-चिप (SoC) मिड-रेंड 5G स्मार्टफोन में इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। साथ ही, मीडियाटेक ने क्रोमबुक्स के लिए दो चिपसेट MT8195 और MT8192 भी पेश किए हैं।

कंपनी इस बात की भी जानकारी दी है कि वो नए 5G स्मार्टफोन के लिए हाई-एंड प्रोसेसर भी लेकर आएगी, जो 6nm टेक्नोलॉजी और ARM कोरटेक्स-A78 कोर पर आधारित होंगे।

मीडियाटेक डायमेनसिटी 700 के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • डिजाइन की बात की जाए तब मीडियाटेक डायमेनसिटी 700 लगभग डायमेनसिटी 720 जैसा नजर आता है। इस चिप में दो हाई परफॉर्मेंस ARM कोरटैक्स-A76 कोर दिए हैं, जिनकी मैक्सिमस क्लॉक स्पीड 2.2GHz है। ये प्रोसेसर 12GB LPDDR4x रैम के साथ सपोर्ट करेगा। इसकी मैक्सिमम फ्रीक्वेंसी 2,133MHz और UFS 2.2 टू-लेन स्टोरेज है। इससे 1Gbps की स्पीड से डेटा ट्रांसफर कर पाएंगे।
  • डायमेनसिटी 700 प्रोसेसर ARM माली-G57 MC3 GPU के साथ आता है। ये प्रोसेसर फुल HD+ डिस्प्ले और 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट को सपोर्ट करता है। ये चिप 64-मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी कैमरा लेंस के साथ आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस कैमरा फीचर्स जैसे एआई बोकेह, एआई कलर और ब्यूटी को सपोर्ट करता है।
  • मॉडेम के तौर पर इस प्रोसेसर की डाउनलोड स्पीड 2.77Gbps तक है। हालांकि, इसके लिए 5G कनेक्टिविटी प्रोपर होना चाहिए। ये डुअल 5G सिम को सपोर्ट करता है। साथ ही, यूजर्स को दोनों सिम पर 5G नेटवर्क इस्तेमाल करने सुविधा मिलती है। ये 5G नेटवर्क पर बैटरी सेविंग का भी काम करता है।
  • ये प्रोसेसर मल्टीपल वॉइस असिस्टेंट जैसे अमेजन एलेक्सा, गूगल असिस्टेंट और बैदू डुअल ओएस के साथ अन्य को सपोर्ट करता है। ये वॉइस ऑफर न्यू रिकॉर्ड (VoNR) सर्विस को भी सपोर्ट करता है।
  • मीडियाटेक के इस प्रोसेसर का इस्तेमाल 2021 के पहले क्वार्टर में लॉन्च होने वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन में किया जा सकता है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इस प्रोसेसर का इस्तेमाल 250 डॉलर (करीब 18,000 रुपए) वाले फोन में किया जाएगा।
