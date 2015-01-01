पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन टेक समिट 2020:शाओमी कर सकती है दो फ्लैगशिप फोन की घोषणा, स्नैपड्रैगन 875 प्रोसेसर से लैस कंपनी के पहले फोन हो सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समिट 1 और 2 दिसंबर के बीच वर्चुअली आयोजित की जाएगी
  • समिट में एमआई 11/11 प्रो के एक साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

शाओमी ने क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन टेक समिट 2020 में अपने अगले फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन एमआई 11 की घोषणा कर सकता है, समिट 1 और 2 दिसंबर के बीच वर्चुअली आयोजित की जाएगी। हालांकि, चीनी कंपनी ने अभी तक अपनी लॉन्च योजनाओं के बारे में कोई सफाई नहीं दी है, क्वालकॉम ने पुष्टि की है कि शाओमी के सह-संस्थापक और सीईओ लेई जून अपने नेक्स्ट जनरेशन प्रोडक्ट डेलवपमेंट्स की घोषणा करने के लिए वार्षिक सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे।

एमआई 11 में एमआई 11 प्रो के साथ आने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है, और दोनों नए फोन क्वालकॉम के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप स्नैपड्रैगन प्रोसेसर के साथ आएंगे, जो स्नैपड्रैगन 875 होने की अफवाह है।

कंपनियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर की घोषणा

  • क्वालकॉम ने वेइबो पर डिटेल पोस्ट की है, जिसमें स्नैपड्रैगन टेक समिट 2020 में लेई जून की उपस्थिति के बारे में बताया गया है।
  • सैन डिएगो बेस्ड कंपनी द्वारा माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग नेटवर्क पर शेयर की गई एक आधिकारिक तस्वीर से पता चलता है कि एग्जिक्यूटिव वैश्विक ग्राहकों के साथ शाओमी के नए प्रोडक्ट डेवलपमेंट की घोषणा करेंगे, साथ ही क्वालकॉम के साथ अपनी लॉन्ग-टर्म पार्टनरशिप भी शेयर करेंगे।

पिछले साल समिट में शाओमी ने एमआई 10 की घोषणा की थी

  • प्रोडक्ट अनाउंसमेंट एमआई 11 के आसपास होने की संभावना है क्योंकि पिछले साल स्नैपड्रैगन टेक समिट में शाओमी ने एमआई 10 की घोषणा की थी।
  • नया एमआई फ्लैगशिप फोन नेक्स्ट जनरेशन स्नैपड्रैगन प्रोसेसर के साथ आने वाले कंपनी के पहले मॉडल में से एक होने की उम्मीद है।

बेंचमार्क साइट सामने आ चुकी है एमआई 11 की कुछ जानकारियां

  • बेंचमार्क साइट गीकबेंच पर एक लिस्टिंग ने हाल ही में एमआई 11 के अस्तित्व का सुझाव दिया। इसमें एंड्रॉयड 11 और 6 जीबी रैम दिखाया गया है। फोन को 1105 का सिंगल कोर स्कोर और 3512 का मल्टी-कोर स्कोर भी मिला।
  • एमआई 11 को एमआई 11 प्रो के साथ आने का अनुमान है। दोनों नए एमआई फोन में 48-मेगापिक्सल का अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल कैमरा और एक बेहतर इमेज स्टेब्लाइजेशन के साथ आने की अफवाह है। एमाई 11 प्रो को 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ QHD+ डिस्प्ले की सुविधा दी गई है।
  • अपनी घोषणा के अलावा, लेई जून क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन टेक समिट में अपने अपकमिंग एमआई 11 सीरीज के कुछ प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन की घोषणा भी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, फ्लैगशिप फोन को प्रमुख बाजारों तक पहुंचने में कुछ समय लग सकता है।

