न्यू लैपटॉप:i3 प्रोसेसर और बिल्ट-इन वेबकैम के साथ लॉन्च होगा नया एमआई नोटबुक 14, जानिए क्या होगा खास

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
नए मॉडल में संभवतः एक 256GB स्टोरेज कॉन्फिग्ररेशन मॉडल भी शामिल होगा और इसका वजन 1.5 किलो होगा।
  • वर्तमान में मौजूदा मॉडल्स को कंपनी एक्सटर्नल वेबकैम के साथ बेच रही है
  • i5 प्रोसेसर के साथ नोटबुक 14 की शुरुआती कीमत 41999 रुपए है

10th जनरेशन इंटेल कोर i3 प्रोसेसर के साथ शाओमी जल्द ही भारत में एमआई नोटबुक 14 लॉन्च करेगी। शाओमी इंडिया के ग्लोबल वाइस प्रेसिडेंट मनु कुमार जैन ने सोशल मीडिया पर यह जानकारी दी है। कंपनी ने भारत के लैपटॉप सेगमेंट में एमआई नोटबुक 14 और नोटबुक 14 होराइजन एडिशन के साथ जून में एंट्री की थी। ये इंटेल के 10th जनरेशन कोर i5 और कोर i7 प्रोसेसर के साथ आते हैं। एमआई नोटबुक 14 के अपकमिंग एडिशन में इंटेल कोर i3 प्रोसेसर होगा और इसकी कीमत भी वर्तमान मॉडलों की तुलना में कम हो सकती है।

लैपटॉप में मिलेगा बिल्ट-इन वेबकैम

  • जैन के अनुसार, नए एमआई नोटबुक 14 वैरिएंट में एक इन-बिल्ट वेबकैम भी होगा, इसके विपरीत कोर i5 पावर्ड एमआई नोटबुक 14 और एमआई नोटबुक 14 होराइजन एडिशन को एक्सटर्नल वेबकैम के साथ उतारा गया था।
  • नए मॉडल में संभवतः एक 256GB स्टोरेज कॉन्फिग्रेशन मॉडल भी शामिल होगा और इसका वजन 1.5 किलो होगा। ट्वीट के साथ शेयर की गई इमेज इसके डिजाइन के बारे में हिंट देती है कि नए नोटबुक 14 में स्लिम बेजल स्क्रीन और स्लीक बॉडी डिजाइन मिलेगा, जो पिछले मॉडल के समान ही है। जैसा कि नाम से पता चलता है, नए वैरिएंट में 14 इंच का डिस्प्ले भी होगा।
कई ऑफर और डिस्काउंट भी मिल सकते हैं
फिलहाल जैन ने इसकी लॉन्चिंग डेट के बारे में कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है लेकिन ट्वीट में बताया गया है कि 'इसे जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा और आप अपना अगला नोटबुक खरीदने से हले इसके लिए इंतजार करें'। फेस्टिव सीजन को देखते हुए एमआई नोटबुक 14 पर कुछ डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स भी दिए जा सकते हैं।

पुराने मॉडल से कम होगी कीमत

  • नए एमआई नोटबुक 14 की कीमत अन्य i5 और i7 मॉडल की तुलना में कम होगी। 10th जनरेशन इंटेल कोर i5 प्रोसेसर के साथ एमआई नोटबुक 14 की कीमत 41999 रुपए से शुरू होती है, जो इसके 8GB+256GB मॉडल के लिए है।
  • एमआई नोटबुक 14 होराइजन एडिशन की कीमत 51999 रुपए से शुरू होती है, जो इसके कोर i5 8GB+512GB मॉडल के लिए है। पुराने एमआई नोटबुक 14 की तरह ही, नए वैरिएंट में एनवीडिया ग्राफिक्स कार्ड का ऑप्शन भी आ सकता है।
