माइक्रोमैक्स की वापसी:in सीरीज स्मार्टफोन में मीडियाटेक हीलियो G85 और G35 प्रोसेसर मिलेगा, ऐसे हो सकते हैं दूसरे फीचर्स

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
माइक्रोमैक्स in सीरीज के तहत दो नए स्मार्टफोन्स लॉन्च करेगी
  • माइक्रोमैक्स के नए स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत 7000 रुपए हो सकती है
  • कंपनी 3 नवंबर को वापसी करते हुए इस सीरीज के दो स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी

माइक्रोमैक्स अपनी वापसी की धमाकेदार बनाने की तैयारी में है। कंपनी लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर माइक्रोमैक्स की नई इन (in) सीरीज से जुड़ी डिटेल शेयर कर रही है। अब कंपनी द्वारा शेयर किए गए नए वीडियो से साफ हो रहा है कि इस सीरीज में मीडियाटेक हीलियो G35 और हीलियो G85 प्रोसेसर मिलेगा। बता दें कि कंपनी 3 नवंबर को इस सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी। माइक्रोमैक्स की वापसी से चीनी कंपनी शाओमी और रियलमी को चुनौती मिल सकती है।

गेमिंग बेस्ड मीडियाटेक हीलियो G85 प्रोसेसर को इसी साल मई में लॉन्च किया गया था। इस प्रोसेसर का इस्तेमाल कुछ पॉपुलर स्मार्टफोन जैसे रियलमी नारजो 20, रियलमी नोट 9 में किया जा रहा है। वहीं, मीडियाटेक हीलियो G35 प्रोसेसर को जून में लॉन्च किया गया है। इस प्रोसेसर का इस्तेमाल रियलमी C11, रियलमी 9 और पोको C3 में किया जा रहा है।

फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत (संभावित)

  • द मोबाइल इंडियन के मुताबिक, माइक्रोमैक्स in सीरीज के तहत दो नए स्मार्टफोन्स लॉन्च करेगी। एक स्मार्टफोन में मीडियाटेक हीलियो G35 प्रोसेसर और दूसरे में मीडियाटेक हीलियो G85 प्रोसेसर मिलेगा। G35 प्रोसेसर वाले स्मार्टफोन में 6.5-इंच HD+ डिस्प्ले, 2GB/3GB रैम और 32GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज मिलेगा। फोन में 5000mAh की बैटरी होगी। ये स्टॉक एंड्रॉयड पर काम करेगा।
  • फोटोग्राफी के लिए 2GB वैरिएंट के 13+2 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा। 3GB वैरिएंट वाले स्मार्टफोन में 13+5+2 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा और 13 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा। इनकी कीमत 7,000 रुपए से लेकर 15,000 रुपए के बीच में होगी।

राहुल शर्मा ने शेयर किया था वीडियो

राहुल शर्मा ने माइक्रोमैक्स इंडिया के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसकी लंबाई करीब 1:52 मिनट है। इस वीडियो में वे माइक्रोमैक्स को खड़ा करने और फिर से वापसी की इमोशनल कहानी सुना रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा, "पिताजी से 3 लाख रुपए लेकर दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर माइक्रोमैक्स कंपनी की शुरुआत की थी, लेकिन फिर एक ऐसा वक्त आया जब चाइनीज मोबाइल वालों ने मुझे मेरे देश में ही पछाड़ दिया। लेकिन, बॉर्डर पर जो कुछ हुआ वो ठीक नहीं था। इसलिए, जब हमारे प्रधानमंत्री ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत का ऐलान कर दिया, तो हमने उस पर काम करने का फैसला किया।"

