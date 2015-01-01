पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑटो बाइंग गाइड:भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं ये 5 सबसे सस्ती 7 सीटर कारें, लिस्ट में देखें आपके बजट में कौन सी बेहतर

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मारुति ईको 7 लोगों के साथ सफर करने का सबसे सस्ता साधन है
  • ट्राइबर कीमत, कंफर्ट और फीचर्स का एक बेजोड़ कॉम्बिनेशन है

सस्ती सात सीटर कारों की मांग अभी भी काफी मजबूत है और इसे पिछले महीने की बिक्री के आंकड़ों से देखा जा सकता है। सबसे सस्ती सात सीटों वाले पांच में से दो मॉडल की नवंबर 2020 की 10 बेस्ट सेलिंग कारों की लिस्ट में उपस्थिति है। अगर आपकी फैमिली बड़ी है और आप एक सस्ती 7 सीटर कार की तलाश में हैं, तो हमने भारतीय बाजार में मौजूद 5 सस्ती 7-सीटर कारों की लिस्ट तैयार की है। नीचे देखें लिस्ट...

1. मारुति सुजुकी ईको (Maruti Eeco)

मारुति ईको सात लोगों के साथ सफर करने का सबसे सस्ता साधन है, हालांकि यह मल्टी यूटिलिटी व्हीकल है। इसका केबिन काफी बड़ा है, लेकिन ज्यादा आरामदायक या आधुनिक नहीं है। यह बेसिक, पुराना और लागत के हिसाब से बनाया गया है। 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन शहर के लिए पर्याप्त है लेकिन एक पूर्ण भार के साथ तनावपूर्ण लगता है, खासकर ऑप्शनल सीएनजी किट के साथ।

ईको पेट्रोलईको डीजल
इंजन1196cc, 4 सिलेंडर, पेट्रोल1196cc, 4 सिलेंडर, सीएनजी
पावर73 एचपी63 एचपी
टॉर्क98 एनएम85 एनएम
गियरबॉक्स5 स्पीड मैनुअल5 स्पीड मैनुअल
माइलेज (ARAI)16.11kpl20.88km/kg
कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली)3.81-4.22 लाख4.95 लाख

2. डैटसन गो प्लस (Datsun Go+)

डैटसन ने इसे 7-सीटर कहता है, लेकिन सीटों की अंतिम पंक्ति वयस्कों या बड़े बच्चों के लिए कंफर्टेबल नहीं है। सबसे हालिया फेसलिफ्ट ने इसे नया लुक और अधिक इक्विपमेंट लाने में मदद की, लेकिन इसकी हल्की बिल्ट क्वालिटी में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ। डैटसन गो प्लस के 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन को मैनुअल और सीवीटी गियरबॉक्स ऑप्शन मिलते हैं, जो दोनों शहरी ड्राइविंग के लिए अनुकूल हैं।

गो प्लस मैनुअलगो प्लस सीवीटी
इंजन1198cc, 4 सिलेंडर, पेट्रोल1198cc, 4 सिलेंडर, पेट्रोल
पावर68 एचपी77 एचपी
टॉर्क104 एनएम104 एनएम
गियरबॉक्स5 स्पीड मैनुअलसीवीटी
माइलेज (ARAI)19.02kpl18.57kpl
कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली)4.20-6.26 लाख6.70-6.90 लाख

3. रेनो ट्राइबर (Renault Triber)

ट्राइबर इस प्राइज पॉइंट पर प्रैक्टिकालिटी, कंफर्ट और फीचर्स का एक बेजोड़ कॉम्बिनेशन है। इस प्रकार, यह बहुत अच्छे मूल्य का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। तीसरी पंक्ति भी प्रयोग करने योग्य है, लेकिन स्पेस शायद एक बड़े पैमाने पर एक्सटेंडेड बूट के रूप में बेहतर उपयोग किया जाता है। 1.0 पेट्रोल इंजन शहर के लिए पर्याप्त है, और यह हाइवे पर लोडेड होने पर तनावपूर्ण महसूस कराता है। ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स ऑप्शन पैकेज में सुविधा को जोड़ता है। जबकि एक ट्राइबर टर्बो-पेट्रोल आ रहा है, लेकिन इसके लॉन्च में देरी हुई है।

ट्राइबर मैनुअलट्राइबर ऑटोमैटिक
इंजन999cc, 3 सिलेंडर, पेट्रोल999cc, 3 सिलेंडर, पेट्रोल
पावर72 एचपी72 एचपी
टॉर्क96 एनएम96 एनएम
गियरबॉक्स5 स्पीड मैनुअल5 स्पीड मैनुअल
माइलेज (ARAI)19kpl18.27kpl
कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली)5.12-6.95 लाख6.30-7.35 लाख

4. मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा (Maruti Ertiga)

मारुति का सेकंड जनरेशन एमपीवी शहर में उपयोग में आसानी के लिए जाना जाता है, विशेष रूप से ऑटोमैटिक रूप में - और हाईवे पर भी। यह काफी शांत भी है, खासतौर से इसके माइल्ड-हाइब्रिड तकनीक की बदौलत। मारुति एर्टिगा प्रैक्टिकालिटी और स्पेस के मामले में हाई स्कोर करता है, हालांकि इस प्राइस पॉइंट पर कुछ और प्रीमियम सुविधाएं मिल सकती थी।

अर्टिगा मैनुअलअर्टिगा ऑटोमैटिकअर्टिगा सीएनजी
इंजन1462cc, 4 सिलेंडर, माइल्ड-हाइब्रिड पेट्रोल1462cc, 4 सिलेंडर, माइल्ड-हाइब्रिड पेट्रोल1462cc, 4 सिलेंडर, माइल्ड-हाइब्रिड सीएनजी
पावर105 एचपी105 एचपी92 एचपी
टॉर्क138 एनएम138 एनएम122 एनएम
गियरबॉक्स5 स्पीड मैनुअल4 स्पीड टॉर्क कन्वर्टर5 स्पीड मैनुअल
माइलेज (ARAI)19.01kpl17.99kpl26.08km/kg
कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली)7.59-9.71 लाख9.36-10.13 लाख8.95 लाख

5. महिंद्रा बोलेरो (Mahindra Bolero)

महिंद्रा बोलेरो अभी भी हर महीने सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले मॉडलों में से एक है। हालांकि यह क्रूड और पुराना महसूस कराता है, लेकिन इसकी कठोर, मजबूत और विश्वसनीय प्रकृति खरीदारों को आकर्षित करती है। हालांकि, सीटों की दूसरी और तीसरी पंक्तियां तंग हैं और केबिन या तो आमंत्रित नहीं कर रहा है। एसयूवी 2.5-लीटर डीजल इंजन से लैस है।

इंजन1498cc, 3 सिलेंडर, टर्बो-डीजल
पावर76 एचपी
टॉर्क210 एनएम
गियरबॉक्स5 स्पीड मैनुअल
माइलेज (ARAI)--
कीमत (एक्स-शोरूम, दिल्ली)8.01-9.01 लाख

