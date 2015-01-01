पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रंट गियर:नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन खरीदें या टर्बोचार्ज्ड? जानिए दोनों में से कौन सा बेहतर और भरोसेमंद

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड में गैस सिलेंडर में नैचुरल तरीके से अंदर आती है
  • टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन में एग्जॉस्ट गैस को दोबारा इस्तेमाल में लिया जाता है

जब भी गाड़ी खरीदने जाओ या आमतौर पर यह शब्द सुनने को मिल जाते हैं कि इसमें नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन है या इसमें टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन है। ऐसे में थोड़ी कंफ्यूजन की स्थिति बन जाती है कि आखिरी इनमें अंतर क्या है और कौन सा खरीदा जाए।

अगर आपको भी नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन या टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन के बीच कंफ्यूज है, तो चलिए समझने की कोशिश करते हैं कि दोनों में क्या अंतर है और कौन सा ज्यादा भरोसेमंद है।

कैसे काम करता है नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन?

  • सबसे पहले यह समझने जरूरी है कि इंजन काम कैसे करता है। आप लोगों ने सुना होगा कि इंजन में 3 सिलेंडर है तो कुछ में 4 सिलेंडर। बता दें कि सिलेंडर के तीन मेन कंपोनेंट होते हैं- पहला पिस्टन, दूसरा क्रैंक शॉफ्ट और तीसरा कनेक्टिंग रोड। अब सिर्फ सिलेंडर से अकेले गाड़ी नहीं चलती। इसके लिए जरूरत होती है, फ्यूल डिलीवरी सिस्टम, और इसके चार मेन कंपोनेंट होते हैं- इनटेक, वाल्व, फ्यूल इंजेक्टर्स और स्पार्क प्लग।
  • वर्तमान में लगभग सभी इंजन फोर-स्ट्रोक प्रिंसिपल पर काम करते हैं। यानी फोर-स्ट्रोक प्रोसेस में सारा काम होता है, जिससे वाहन चलते हैं। चार स्ट्रोक यानी एक सिलेंडर के अंदर पिस्टन चार बार ऊपर-नीच होता है।
  • पहले स्ट्रोक में सिलेंडर के अंदर नैचुरल गैस आती है और इसी दौरान फ्यूल इंजेक्टर इसमें फ्यूल डालता है, दूसरे स्ट्रोक में पिस्टन, एयर और फ्यूल के मिक्चर को कम्प्रेस करता है और इसी दौरान स्पार्क प्लग अपने काम करता है- इग्निशन होने के कारण एयर-फ्यूल का मिक्सर एक्सपेंड होता है और पिस्टन नीचे जाता है और इस स्ट्रोक को कंबंशन स्ट्रोक कहते हैं। चौथे स्ट्रोक में गैसेस एग्जॉस्ट वाल्व से बाहर निकलकर वातावरण में मिल जाती है। तो यह थी एक नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन की वर्किंग।
  • इसे नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इसलिए बोलते हैं क्योंकि पहले स्ट्रोक के दौरान सिलेंडर के अंदर जो एयर आती है, वो नैचुरल प्रोसेस से आती है, उसे किसी तरह से फोर्स नहीं किया जाता।

कैसे काम करता है टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन?

  • जैसा कि हमने बताया कि, नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड में गैस एग्जॉस्ट वाल्व से बाहर निकल जाती है और इसका दूसरा पहलू यह भी है कि नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन में जो एनर्जी प्रोड्यूस होती है, वो काफी मात्रा में बर्बाद हो जाती है।
  • लेकिन टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन में इसी एनर्जी को भी टर्बो चार्जर की मदद से दोबारा यूज किया जाता है, जिससे न सिर्फ ज्यादा एयर, सिलेंडर में भरी जा सकती है बल्कि ज्यादा पावर भी प्रोड्यूस होता है, ताकि एनर्जी के लॉस को कम किया जा सके।
  • मोटे तौर पर समझे तो टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन में दो ब्लेड्स होती हैं। एक होती है टर्बाइन (जिसकी वजह से इसका नाम टर्बो पड़ा) और दूसरी होती है कम्प्रेशन ब्लेड। दोनों ही ब्लेड आपस में शाफ्ट की मदद से जुड़ी होती हैं।
  • इससे होता यह है कि एग्जॉस्ट गैस (जो बाहर निकल रही होती है) उससे टर्बाइन घूमता है औक चूकिं दोनों ब्लेड आपस में कनेक्ट है, तो इससे कम्प्रेशन ब्लेड भी घूमती है और इससे एयर कम्प्रेस होकर सिलेंडर में वापस आ जाती है। यानी इसमें ज्यादा एफिशिएंटली फ्यूल को इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है बल्कि पावर की भी कम जरूरत पड़ती क्योंकि इसमें एग्जॉस्ट गैस को ही दोबारा यूज कर लिया जाता है। तो इस तरह काम करता है टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन।

दोनों में क्या फर्क होता है?

  • फर्क यह है कि टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन में पहले स्ट्रोक के दौरान जो एयर सिलेंडर में भेजी जाती है वो फोर्स फुली भेजी जाती है। इससे फायदा यह होता है कि इससे छोटे इंजन में भी ज्यादा पावर प्रोड्यूस करवाई जा सकती है।
  • उदाहरण से समझें तो, फोर्ड का ईकोबूस्ट इंजन, छोटा और थ्री सिलेंडर होने के बावजूद ज्यादा पावर आउटपुट प्रोड्यूस (123 बीएचपी) करता है। जबकि होंडा सिटी का 1.5 लीटर का नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन, सिर्फ 117 बीएचपी का पावर जनरेट कर पाता है।
  • यानी टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन के जरिए छोटे इंजन में भी ज्यादा पावर आउटपुट जनरेट करवाया जा सकता है और छोटा होने की वजह से इसमें फ्यूल की खपत भी कम होती है।

दोनों में से भरोसेमंद कौन सा है?

  • जाहिर तौर से नैचुरली एस्पिरेटेड इंजन ज्यादा भरोसेमंद होगा, क्योंकि इसमें जो एयर आ रही है, वो नैचुरल तरीके से आ रही है, किसी प्रकार का अलग से डिवाइस इसमें नहीं जोड़ा गया है, यानी तुलनात्मक रूप से इंजन को कम नुकसान होगा।
  • जबकि, टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन में फोर्स फुली एयर भेजी जा रही है, इससे न सिर्फ इंजन की वियर-एंड-टियर बढ़ जाती है और इसी वजह से न सिर्फ इसका मेंटनेंस कॉस्ट बढ़ जाता है बल्कि इंजन की लाइफ भी थोड़ी कम हो सकती है। इसलिए टर्बोचार्ज्ड इंजन पावर भले ही ज्यादा पावर देते हो लेकिन कहीं न कहीं इसकी लाइफ कम सकती है।
