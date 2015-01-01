पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यू लॉन्च:हुंडई ने लॉन्च की ऑल न्यू i20 प्रीमियम हैचबैक, शुरुआती कीमत 6.80 लाख रुपए; पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन में मिलेगी

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
कार के टॉप वैरिएंट में 10.25-इंच टचस्क्रीन इन्फोटेनमेंट सिस्टम मिलेगा
  • इसके डीजल वैरिएंट की शुरुआती कीमत 8.20 लाख रुपए है
  • दोनों वैरिएंट की शुरुआत कीमत में 1.40 लाख रुपए का अंतर है

हुंडई ने अपनी ऑल न्यू 2020 i20 प्रीमियम हैचबैक को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसके पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन के साथ उतारा गया है। पेट्रोल वैरिएंट की शुरुआती कीमत 6.80 लाख रुपए और डीजल वैरिएंट की शुरुआती कीमत 8.20 लाख रुपए है। दोनों वैरिएंट की शुरुआत कीमत में 1.40 लाख रुपए का अंतर है।

हुंडई i20 के वैरिएंट वाइज एक्स-शोरूम कीमतें

वैरिएंट1.2 NA पेट्रोल MT1.2 NA पेट्रोल CVT1.0T पेट्रोल iMT1.0T पेट्रोल DCT1.5 डीजल MT
मैग्ना6.80---8.20
स्पोर्ट्ज7.608.608.80-9.00
एस्टा8.709.709.9010.67-
एस्टा(O)9.20--11.1810.60

कार के सभी वैरिएंट की कीमतें लाख रुपए में दी गई हैं।

हुंडई i20 के इंजन

  • कंपनी ने इसे डीजल और पेट्रोल दोनों इंजन में लॉन्च किया है। इसमें 1.2-लीटर नेचुरली एस्पायर्ड पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है, जो 83hp पावर और 115Nm टॉर्क जनरेट करता है। अन्य पेट्रोल ऑप्शन में इसमें 1.0-लीटर टर्बो-पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है, जो 120hp पावर और 172Nm टॉर्क जनरेट करता है।
  • 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल में 5-स्पीड मैनुअल और CVT ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स मिलेगा। वहीं, 1.0-लीटर टर्बो पेट्रोल में 7-स्पीड DCT ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स मिलेगा।
  • इसमें 100hp के पावर वाला 1.5-लीटर डीजल इंजन दिया है, ये फोर-सिलेंडर यूनिट से लैस है। इंजन को 6-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स से जोड़ा गया है। इसमें ऑटोमैटिक ऑप्शन नहीं मिलेगा।
इंजनमाइलेज
1.0-लीटर टर्बो पेट्रोल iMT20 km/l
1.0-लीटर टर्बो पेट्रोल DCT20.28 km/l
1.2-लीटर मैनुअल21 km/l
1.2-लीटर CVT19.65 km/l
1.5-लीटर डीजल मैनुअल

25 km/l

इंटीरियर में मिलेंगे खास फीचर्स

  • कार के टॉप वैरिएंट में 10.25-इंच टचस्क्रीन इन्फोटेनमेंट सिस्टम मिलेगा, जो एंड्रॉयड ऑटो और एपल कारप्ले और हुंडई ब्लूलिंक कनेक्टिविटी के साथ आएगा। इसमें डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंटल क्लस्टर, 7 स्पीकर बोस साउंड सिस्टम, इलेक्ट्रिक सनरूफ, वायरलेस फोन चार्जर, एंबिएंट लाइट जैसे कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे।
  • सेफ्टी के लिए इसमें ABS के साथ EBD, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्टेब्लिटी कंट्रोल, व्हीकल स्टेब्लिटी मैनेजमेंट, हिल स्टार्ट असिस्ट जैसे फीचर्स के साथ बेसिक फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे।
  • इसमें नया डैशबोर्ड, सेंटर कंसोल, डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंटेशन, नया मल्टी-फंक्शनल स्टीयरिंग व्हील, ऑटोमैटिक क्लाइमेंट कंट्रोल, क्रूज कंट्रोल, क्रोम एक्सेंट, जैसे फीचर्स शामिल हैं।

