अपकमिंग सेडान:होंडा ने अपनी न्यू जनरेशन सिविक प्रोटोटाइप का वीडियो शेयर किया, 17 नंवबर को होगी लॉन्च

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कार के डिजाइन को पुराने मॉडल की तुलना में ज्यादा बेहतर बनाया गया है
  • वीडियो में न्यू सिविक में एंगुलर LED डे-टाइम रनिंग लाइट दिख रही है

होंडा अपनी न्यू-जनरेशन सेडान सिविक का प्रोटोटाइप मॉडल 17 नवंबर को लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी ने सोशल प्लेटफॉर्म पर इसकी एक क्लिप शेयर की है, जिसमें लॉन्चिंग डेट दी गई है। क्लिप में कार के पार्ट्स को जल्दी-जल्दी दिखा गया है। कार के डिजाइन को पुराने मॉडल की तुलना में ज्यादा बेहतर बनाया गया है। वीडियो के मुताबिक, इसमें नई LED लाइटिंग के साथ मल्टी-स्पॉक अलॉय मिलेंगे।

न्यू होंडा सिविक डिजाइन डिटेल

  • कार का डिजाइन कुछ महीने पहले लीक हुई इमेज से मिलता नजर आ रहा है। वीडियो को देखकर ऐसा लगता है न्यू सिविक अपने आइकॉनिक नुकीले मॉडल से कुछ अलग रहने वाला है। इसके डिजाइन का कुछ हिस्सा 5th जनरेशन होंडा सिटी और होंडा अकॉर्ड से मिलता दिख रहा है।
  • वीडियो में न्यू सिविक में एंगुलर LED डे-टाइम रनिंग लाइट, गनमेटल फिनिश वाले मल्टी-स्पोक अलॉय व्हील्स, होंडा डिजाइन मोटिफ्स, रैप-अराउंड टेल-लाइट्स में स्लिम एलईडी एलिमेंट्स और बूट लिप स्पॉइलर दिख रही है।
  • इस वीडियो क्लिप में कार के इंटीरियर को नहीं दिखाया गया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि एक्सटीरियर की तरह कार के इंटीरियर में भी कई बदलाव किए गए होंगे। साथ ही, इसमें कई एडवांस टेक्नोलॉजी और फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे।
  • इसके इंजन को लेकर कोई जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि इसे एक 4-सिलेंडर पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ पेश किया जाएगा, जिसे अलग-अलग ट्यून के साथ इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
  • 10th जनरेशन होंडा सिविक को कंपनी ने 2019 में लॉन्च किया था, जिसकी एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 17.94 से 22.35 लाख रुपए तक है। कंपनी अभी इस पर 2.66 लाख रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट और बेनीफिट्स दे रही है।
