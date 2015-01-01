पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निसान मैग्नाइट की बुकिंग:SUV की 11000 रु में हो रही बुकिंग, 5 लाख हो सकती है कीमत; 360 डिग्री कैमरा वाली सेगमेंट की पहली कार

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही इसके सभी वैरिएंट की कीमतें सामने आ गई है
  • अपने सेगमेंट में सोनेट, वेन्यू, ईकोस्पोर्ट जैसी SUV से होगा मुकाबला

निसान ऑटोमोटिव इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड अपनी न्यू कॉम्पैक्ट SUV मैग्नाइट 26 नवंबर को लॉन्च कर सकती है। कपंनी ने लॉन्चिंग से पहले कार की अनऑफिशियली बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। ग्राहक फेस्टिवल सीजन में कंपनी के शोरूम जाकर 11,000 और 25,000 रुपए तक की राशि के साथ इसकी बुकिंग करा सकते हैं। ऐसी खबरें हैं कि कंपनी जल्द ही इसकी ऑफिशियली बुकिंग भी शुरू कर सकती है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 5.50 लाख रुपए होगी।

निसान मैग्नाइट की संभावित एक्स-शोरूम कीमतें

वैरिएंटकीमत
1.0 XE5.50 लाख रुपए
1.0 XL6.25 लाख रुपए
1.0 XV6.75 लाख रुपए
1.0 XV प्रीमियम7.65 लाख रुपए
1.0 टर्बो XL7.25 लाख रुपए
1.0 टर्बो XV7.75 लाख रुपए
1.0 टर्बो XV प्रीमियम8.65 लाख रुपए

नोटिफिकेशन जारी: 1 जनवरी से पुराने वाहनों के लिए FASTag होगा अनिवार्य, जानिए क्या है नया नियम?

भारत में इनसे होगा मुकाबला

यदि ऐसा माना लिया जाए कि निसान मैग्नाइट की शुरुआती कीमत 5.50 लाख रुपए होती है, तब ये अपने सेगमेंट की कई कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी जैसे किआ सोनेट, हुंडई वेन्यू, फोर्ड ईकोस्पोर्ट पर भारी पड़ा सकती है।

मॉडलशुरुआती कीमत
निसान मैग्नाइट5.50 लाख (संभावित)
किआ सोनेट6.71 लाख
हुंडई वेन्यू6.75 लाख
फोर्ड ईकोस्पोर्ट8.19 लाख

निसान मैग्नाइट का इंजन

इसे रेनो-निसान के नए सीएमएफ-ए प्लेटफॉर्म पर तैयार किया गया है। इसमें नेचुरली एस्पायर्ड B4D डुअल-VVT 1.0-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन मिलेगा, जो 72hp पावर जनरेट करेगा। इंजन को 5-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स से जोड़ा गया है। इसके हायर वैरिएंट में HRA0 टर्बो-चार्ज्ड 1.0-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन मिलेगा, जो 5-स्पीड मैनुअल और CVT ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स से लैस होगा। ये 95hp का पावर जनरेट करेगा। हालांकि, कार को डीजल इंजन में लॉन्च नहीं किया जाएगा।

निसान मैग्नाइट के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • इस सेगमेंट में पहली बार 360 डिग्री अराउंड व्यू मॉनीटर दिया गया है, जो निसान किक्स से लिया गया है। इसमें चारों तरफ कैमरा दिए गए हैं, जो चारों तरफ का व्यू देते हैं। एक बटन दबाकर लिस्ट में से जरूरत के मुताबिक कैमरा व्यू चुन सकते हैं।
  • इसमें डुअल एयरबैग्स, ईबीडी के साथ एबीएस, सेंट्रल लॉकिंग सिस्टम, स्पीड सेंसिंग डोर लॉक जैसे कॉमन फीचर्स के अलावा व्हीकल डाइनैमिक्स कंट्रोल (वीडीसी) हिल स्टार्ट असिस्ट सिस्टम (एचएएस), ट्रैक्शन कंट्रोल जैसे जरूरी फीचर भी दिए हैं। इसमें टायर प्रेशर मॉनीटर सिस्टम के साथ एंटी रोल बॉर के साथ चैसिस और सस्पेंशन दिए हैं।
  • मैग्नाइट में वायरलेस चार्जिंग का फीचर दिया गया है, जो इस सेगमेंट की अन्य एसयूवी में नहीं मिलता। मैग्नाइट में वायरलेस चार्जिंग पैड ऑटो क्लाइमेट एयरकॉन नॉब के नीचे दिया गया है।
  • रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इस कार को कंपनी दिसंबर में लॉन्च कर सकती है। इसकी शुरुआती एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.3 लाख रुपए से से लेकर 7.5 लाख रुपए तक हो सकती है।

कार कम्पेरिजन: एक जैसे पेट्रोल इंजन से लैस हैं टाटा अल्ट्रोज, मारुति बलेनो और न्यू हुंडई i20; इनमें कौन बेहतर?

निसान मैग्नाइट के सभी वैरिएंट की फीचर्स

निसान मैग्नाइट XE : इस एंट्री लेवल वैरिएंट में 16-इंच स्टील व्हील, डुअल-टोन इंटीरियर, फ्रंट और रियर फॉक्स स्किड प्लेट्स, रूफ-रेल्स और चारों पावर विंडो मिलेंगी। इसमें 3.5-इंच LCD डिस्प्ले मिलेगा।

निसान मैग्नाइट XL : इस वैरिएंट में 6 स्पीकर ऑडियो सिस्टम, स्टीयरिंग माउंटेड कंट्रोल, ऑटोमैटिक क्लाइमेट कंट्रोल, इलेक्ट्रिकली एडजेस्टेबल एंड फोल्डेबल विंग्स मिरर्स मिलेंगे।

निसान मैग्नाइट XV (हाई) : इसमें 16-इंच डायमंड कट अलॉय व्हील, LED डेटाइम लैम्प्स एंड फॉगलैम्प, 8-इंच टचस्क्रीन इन्फोटेनमेंट सिस्टम, वायरलेस एपल कारप्ले और एंड्रॉयड ऑटो, 7-इंच TFT डिस्प्ले इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर, वॉइस रिकॉग्नाइजेशन टेक्नोलॉजी, रिवर्स कैमरा एंड पुश स्टार्ट बटन मिलेगा।

निसान मैग्नाइट XV (प्रीमियम) : इसमें LED बाइ-प्रोजेक्टर हेडलैम्प्स, क्रूज कंट्रोल, 360-डिग्री अराउंड व्यू कैमरा, टायर प्रेशर मॉनीटर, ऑल-ब्लैक इंटीरियर, सनरूफ जैसे फीचर्स मिलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी ने 7वीं बार जवानों के बीच दिवाली मनाई, लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर बोले- भारत को आपके शौर्य पर गर्व है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें