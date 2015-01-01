पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपकमिंग लाइटवेट लैपटॉप:नोकिया जल्द लॉन्च करेगी प्योरबुक X14 लैपटॉप, फ्लिपकार्ट ने जारी की माइक्रोसाइट; सिर्फ 1.1 किलो वजनी होगा डिवाइस

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
इंडियन स्टैंडर्ड ब्यूरो (बीआईएस) वेबसाइट पर एक लिस्टिंग ने देश में कई नोकिया लैपटॉप लॉन्च करने का हिंट दिया था।
  • फ्लिपकार्ट ने एक डेडिकेटेड पेज जारी कर लॉन्चिंग की पुष्टि की है
  • माइक्रोसाइट के मुताबिक इसे ब्लैक कलर में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है

नोकिया प्योरबुक X14 जल्द ही भारत में प्योरबुक सीरीज के पहले नोकिया लैपटॉप के रूप में लॉन्च होगा, फ्लिपकार्ट पर एक अपडेटेड माइक्रोसाइट ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस ने एक तस्वीर और कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ नए नोकिया लैपटॉप को टीज किया है। फ्लिपकार्ट द्वारा पिछले हफ्ते हिंट दिया गया था कि नोकिया प्योरबुक सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च होगी। इंडियन स्टैंडर्ड ब्यूरो (बीआईएस) वेबसाइट पर एक लिस्टिंग ने देश में कई नोकिया लैपटॉप लॉन्च करने का हिंट दिया था।

फ्लिपकार्ट पर अपडेटेड माइक्रोसाइट में नोकिया प्योरबुक X14 की तस्वीर है जो एक ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन में आता है। तस्वीर में यह भी दिखाई देता है कि नोटबुक में फुल-साइज, चिकलेट-स्टाइल कीबोर्ड और मल्टी-टच के साथ एक बड़ा टचपैड है।

ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर जारी टीजर इमेज
ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर जारी टीजर इमेज

नोकिया प्योरबुक X14: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • माइक्रोसाइट से पता चलता है कि नोकिया प्योरबुक X14 का कम से कम एक वैरिएंट इंटेल कोर i5 प्रोसेसर पर काम करेगा और इसमें डॉल्बी एटमोस के साथ-साथ डॉल्बी विजन तकनीक भी शामिल हैं। रिपोर्ट्स में कहा जा रहा है कि लैपटॉप को "अल्ट्रालाइट" बिल्ड के साथ लॉन्च किया जा सकता है, जिसका वजन सिर्फ 1.1 किलोग्राम होगा। यूएसबी 3.0 और एचडीएमआई पोर्ट भी स्पष्ट रूप से नोकिया लैपटॉप की तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
  • फ्लिपकार्ट ने अभी तक नोकिया प्योरबुक X14 की उपलब्धता पर कोई सफाई नहीं दी है। हालांकि, माइक्रोसाइट ने लैपटॉप के लॉन्च को दोहराने के लिए एक "coming soon" टैग किया है, जैसा कि इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में भी हिंट किया गया था।

अब लैपटॉप सेगमेंट में किस्मत आजमाएगी नोकिया, सबसे पहले भारत में हो सकती है लॉन्चिंग

इंटेल 10th जनरेशन के हो सकते हैं प्रोसेसर

  • नोकिया प्योरबुक X14 लॉन्च और भारत में इसकी कीमत के बारे में पूरी जानकारी अभी सामने नहीं आई है। फिर भी, नोकिया ब्रांडिंग करने वाले नौ लैपटॉप मॉडल हाल ही में बीआईएस साइट पर सामने आए।
  • इन मॉडलों में से पांच में इंटेल कोर i5 प्रोसेसर होने का अनुमान है, जबकि उनमें से चार में इंटेल कोर i3 प्रोसेसर शामिल हो सकते हैं। ये इंटेल के 10th जनरेशन प्रोसेसर हो सकते हैं।

सिर्फ फ्लिपकार्ट पर ही उपलब्ध होगा
जैसा की नए लैपटॉप नोकिया ब्रांडिंग को आगे बढ़ाएंगे, वहीं इसे थर्ड पार्टी द्वारा निर्मित किए जाने की संभावना है और इसे एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर फ्लिपकार्ट पर बेचा जाएगा। ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस पहले से ही देश में नोकिया-ब्रांडेड स्मार्ट टीवी बेचता है।

