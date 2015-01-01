पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑफर ऑफ द वीक:मारुति, हुंडई से होंडा तक, इन 9 सेडान को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका; 2.5 रुपए तक मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आप इस सप्ताह कार खरीदने का मन बना रहे हैं, तब हम आपको मारुति, होंडा, हुंडई, फॉक्सवैगन, टोयोटा, टाटा जैसी कंपनियों की सेडान पर चल रहे ऑफर के बारे में बता रहे हैं। ये कंपनियों द्वारा दिया जा रहा ईयर-एंड डिस्काउंट भी है। इसमें आपको 2.5 लाख रुपए तक का फायदा मिलेगा।

1. होंडा सिविक (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 17.94 लाख रुपए)
2.5 लाख रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

होंडा सिविक कम्फर्टेबल और स्पेसियस सेडान की कैटेगरी में आती है। ये अपने स्पोर्टी लुक और डिजाइन के चलते किसी को भी आकर्षित कर लेती है। इस कार में 1.8-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है, जो 141hp का पावर जनरेट करता है। वहीं, इसका 1.6-लीटर डीजल इंजन 120hp का पावर जनरेट करता है। कंपनी अभी इस कार पर कुल 2.5 लाख रुपए का ऑफर दे रही है।

2. फॉक्सवैगन वेंटो (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 8.94 लाख रुपए)
1.6 लाख रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

फॉक्सवैगन वेंटो पिछले 10 सालों से सेडान कैटेगरी में अपनी धाक जमाए हुए है। इस दौरान इस मॉडल में बहुत ज्यादा चेंजेस नहीं किए गए हैं। हालांकि, इस साल की शुरुआत में, फॉक्सवैगन ने वेंटो को एक नया 110hp पावर वाला 1.0-लीटर TSI इंजन का ऑप्शन दिया है। कंपनी साल के इस आखिरी महीने में इस सेडान पर 1.6 लाख रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

3. हुंडई एलेंट्रा (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 17.60 लाख रुपए)
1 लाख रुरए तक डिस्काउंट

हुंडई की एलांट्रा का भारतीय बाजार में सीधा मुकाबला होंडा सिविक से होता है। इस स्टाइलिश सेडान को 2.0-लीटर पेट्रोल या 1.5-लीटर डीजल इंजन में खरीद सकते हैं। दोनों इंजन 6-स्पीड मैनुअल और ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स ऑप्शन से लैस हैं। अभी कंपनी इस सेडान पर 1 लाख रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

4. हुंडई ऑरा (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.86 लाख रुपए)
70,000 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

हुंडई ने अपनी एक्सेंट सेडान को ऑरा से रिप्लेस किया है। ये पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन ऑप्शन में मिलती है। वहीं, इसे सीएनजी ऑप्शन में भी खरीदा जा सकता है। इसमें वायरलेस चार्जिंग जैसे फीचर्स भी मिलता है। अभी कंपनी इस सेडान पर 70,000 रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

5. मारुति सुजुकी सियाज (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 8.32 लाख रुपए)
61,000 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

सियाज मारुति की पॉपुलर और लग्जरी सेडान है। इसमें 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है, जो 105hp का पावर जनरेट करता है। भारतीय बाजार में इसका सीधा मुकाबला हुंडई वरना से होता है। कंपनी अभी इस कार पर 61,000 रुपए तक ईयर-एंड डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

6. टोयोटा यारिस (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 9.16 लाख रुपए)
60,000 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

टोयोटा की ये सेडान अपने सेफ्टी फीचर्स के लिए लोकप्रिय है। इसमें 7 एयरबैग्स दिए हैं। वहीं, कंपनी 3 साल की स्टैंडर्ड वारंटी या 3 साल में अनलिमिटेड किमी का ऑफर दे रही है। कंपनी इस सेडान पर 60,000 रुपए तक का ईयर-एंड डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

7. होंडा अमेज (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 6.17 लाख रुपए)
37,000 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

सेकंड-जनरेशन होंडा अमेज चार इंजन ऑप्शन में आती है। भारतीय बाजार में इसका मुकाबला मारुति डिजायर के साथ होता है। अभी कंपनी इस कार पर 37,000 रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

8. मारुति स्विफ्ट डिजायर फेसलिफ्ट (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.89 लाख रुपए)
35,500 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

मारुति की मोस्ट पॉपुलर और देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली सेडान स्विफ्ट डिजायर फेसलिफ्ट सिर्फ पेट्रोल इंजन में मौजूद है। इसमें 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है, जो 90hp का पावर जनरेट करती है। इसमें स्पेसियस केबिन के साथ मैनुअल और ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स का ऑप्शन मौजूद है। अभी कंपनी इस कार पर 35,500 रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

9. टाटा टिगोर (एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.39 लाख रुपए)
30,000 रुपए तक डिस्काउंट

टाटा अपनी कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान टिगोर पर पर ईयर-एंड डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इस स्टाइलिश सेडान में 1.2-लीटर इंजन दिया है। अभी इस पर 30,000 रुपए तक का फायदा मिल रहा है।

डिस्क्लेमर: इन सभी सेडान पर मिलने वाला डिस्काउंट अलग-अलग शहर के हिसाब से कम या ज्यादा हो सकता है। वहीं, डीलर्स की तरफ से आपको दूसरे डिस्काउंट भी मिल सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने टोल प्लाजा फ्री करना शुरू किया; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें