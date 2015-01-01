पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओला की रणनीति:भारत में जनवरी 2021 तक लॉन्च करेगी अपना पहला ई-स्कूटर, पहले साल ही 10 लाख यूनिट बेचने का लक्ष्य

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
कुछ महीने पहले, ओला ने एम्स्टर्डम बेस्ड इटरगो बीवी (Etergo BV) के अधिग्रहण की घोषणा की है। (डेमो इमेज)
  • इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर का पहला बैच को नीदरलैंड से लाया जाएगा
  • भारत में ओला प्लांट की सालाना क्षमता 20 लाख यूनिट होगी

ओला अभी तक राइड-शेयरिंग कंपनी के तौर पर काम कर रही है, जो टैक्सी, किराए की गाड़ी और फूड डिलीवरी सुविधाएं मुहैया करा रही है। हालांकि, कंपनी जनवरी 2021 में इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर बाजार में उतरने की योजना बना रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ओला भारत में भी इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर का निर्माण शुरू करने की योजना बना रही है।

हालांकि, इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर शुरुआत तौर पर नीदरलैंड स्थित प्लांट में तैयार किया जाएगा, जिसे न केवल भारतीय बाजार बल्कि यूरोप में भी बेचा जाएगा। कुछ महीने पहले, ओला ने एक अघोषित राशि के साथ एम्स्टर्डम बेस्ड इटरगो बीवी (Etergo BV) के अधिग्रहण की घोषणा की है।

यह अधिग्रहण घरेलू कंपनी की डिजाइन और इंजीनियरिंग क्षमताओं को बढ़ावा देगी। उस समय, ओला इलेक्ट्रिक ने कहा था कि इसका उद्देश्य 2021 में भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक टू-व्हीलर लॉन्च करना है, और कंपनी इस ओर तेजी से कदम भी बढ़ा रही है। हालांकि, ओला को अभी इस खबर की पुष्टि नहीं की है।

पहले साल 10 लाख स्कूटर बेचने का लक्ष्य
ओला की इस ई-स्कूटर की कीमत काफी प्रतिस्पर्धी होगी, जो वर्तमान में बाजार में मौजूद अन्य इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटरों को कड़ी चुनौती देगी, क्योंकि कंपनी भारत के उभरते इलेक्ट्रिक टू-व्हीलर सेगमेंट में अपना वर्चस्व स्थापित करना चाहती है। रिपोर्ट यह भी बताती है कि ओला पहले साल में ही 10 लाख ई-स्कूटर बेचने की योजना बना रही है।

भारत में ओला प्लांट की सालाना क्षमता 20 लाख यूनिट होगी
इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर का पहला बैच को नीदरलैंड से लाया जाएगा, वहीं, भारतीय प्लांट स्थानीय मांग को और अधिक कुशलता से पूरा करने में मदद करेगा, और कंपनी को सरकार की आत्मनिर्भर भारत मुहिम का एक हिस्सा होने में भी मदद करेगा। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ओला, भारत में सबसे बड़े ई-स्कूटर मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्लांट स्थापित करने के लिए विभिन्न राज्य सरकारों के साथ बातचीत कर रही है, इस प्लांट की सालाना क्षमता लगभग 20 लाख यूनिट होगी।

इसमें मिल सकती है स्वैपेबल हाई एनर्जी डेंसिटी बैटरी
इटरगो भी एक ऑल-इलेक्ट्रिक स्टेट-ऑफ-द-आर्ट 'ऐपस्कूटर' विकसित कर रहा है, जिसमें 240 किमी तक की रेंज प्रदान करने के लिए स्वैपेबल हाई एनर्जी डेंसिटी बैटरी का उपयोग किया जाएगा। इस तकनीक को ओला इलेक्ट्रिक ई-स्कूटर में भी देखा जा सकता है। लॉन्चिंग के बाद ओला का ई-स्कूटर बाजार में मौजूद टीवीएस आईक्यूब, बजाज चेतक के साथ-साथ एथर एनर्जी को चुनौती देगा।

